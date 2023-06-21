Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club may be the newest stop on the Korn Ferry Tour, but for eight former Sooner golfers, this weekend will be a homecoming to a course that they know intimately.
Of those eight golfers, five were at the university following a significant renovation project in 2017 under architect Tripp Davis. Now Jimmie Austin is one of the top courses in the state and was ranked sixth on Golfweek’s collegiate golf course rankings this year.
Since that work was done, the club has hosted four NCAA Regional Championships and is scheduled to host another in 2025.
At the inaugural Compliance Solutions Championship, Jimmie Austin will be the backdrop as eight former OU golfers compete to earn their way onto the PGA Tour with a $1,000,000 purse on the line.
“We can’t wait to welcome all of these guys back to Norman this week,” OU head coach Ryan Hybl said. “The opportunity for our home golf course and the city of Norman to host a professional golf tournament is extraordinary and for our guys to play at a course they know is an exciting opportunity. I hope that Sooner Nation comes out to support our guys and watch some really high-level golf.”
Hybl coached seven of the eight former Sooners in the field. Martin Flores graduated in 2005 under then-head coach Jim Ragan.
A deep field is expected at the Compliance Solutions Championship with 47 of the top 50 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List in attendance.
In 18th place with 589 points this year, Logan McAllister enters the week with the best chance at finishing in one of the top 30 spots on the Points List. The 2021 graduate is over 300 points ahead of 31st place with four top-10’s and one runner-up finish at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
McAllister has made nine cuts in 22 appearances, earning $182,528 this season, which ranks 18th on the Korn Ferry Tour Money List.
Chris Gotterup isn’t far outside the top 30, in 41st place as we enter the second half of the season. Gotterup has played in 12 events with his highest finish also coming at the LECOM Suncoast Classic (tied for fifth).
The Maryland native already has a bunch of experience on the PGA Tour, playing in 12 events with a fourth and seventh place finish last season.
Patrick Welch is the newest Sooner to join the Korn Ferry Tour ranks after finishing seventh in the PGA Tour University Class of 2023, which earned him conditional status on the developmental tour. Welch finished tied for 12th at last week’s Wichita Open, but missed the cut at his only other Korn Ferry Tour event this year, the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
Tee times for Thursday begin at 6:45 a.m. and continue until 2:45 p.m. Tickets for the tournament are on sale at compliancesolutionschampionship.com.
