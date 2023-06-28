Weather conditions didn’t give way to the golf course that many expected to face at the Compliance Solutions Championship, but players had positive things to say about the first Korn Ferry Tour ever event in Oklahoma.
Tournament champion Jimmy Stanger proved there were birdies to be found on the 7,487-yard Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club. With the course wet from rain, and with minimal little wind to deal with, Stanger made 26 over four rounds with two bogeys and one double bogey.
The key, according to second-round leader Tim Widing, was driving accuracy. Tee shots at Jimmie Austin need to be in the correct position in order to avoid the treacherous bunkers that narrow down the fairways on many of the holes on the course.
But when the conditions are damp, the ball doesn’t roll, and a talented field of professional golfers can pick apart the course with a straight drive.
“Obviously with the rain the other day it made it a little softer and more scorable,” Jake Knapp said. “But I mean, if I have to be honest, like I think everybody is probably on the same page that the scores are a lot lower than what we thought it was going to be.”
Stanger wasn’t outstanding off the tee, finishing tied for 40th after hitting 55% of fairways over four rounds, but he was above-average in driving distance at 320 yards, which ranked 25th. Still, of the seven top finishers at the Compliance Solutions Championship, five finished in the top 21 of driving accuracy.
Stanger hit 70% of greens in regulation and was a scrambling machine (18 of 21) when he did miss the putting surface.
“If it was really firm it would be much different, but the course is just good,” Knapp said. “You get rewarded for good shots and penalized for bad, so it's exactly what you want.”
Stanger’s final score of 22-under was the lowest 72-hole score to par on the Korn Ferry Tour this season. But the tour is no stranger to winners going low with only three champions shooting a higher score than 17-under.
Eight holes played over par through four rounds and there were 96 combined double bogeys or worse. By far the toughest hole at the tournament was No. 17 — a 485-yard beast of a par-4 with a thin fairway that snakes between two bunkers before reaching a table-top green.
The average score on the hole was 4.22, which makes it the 19th-toughest hole on the Korn Ferry Tour so far this season.
Only three other holes made it inside the top-100 toughest holes by scoring average. The first hole had an average score of 4.098, which is tied for 73rd and the 190-yard par 3 12th hole (82nd hardest hole on tour) played tougher than the 260-yard 15th hole (89th) with an average score of 3.084.
Meanwhile No. 8 and No. 18 were the 11th and 12th easiest holes that players have faced this season, each playing half a stroke under par.
The cut line at the Compliance Solutions Championship was 5-under, which is tied for the second lowest 36-hole cut this season.
The Compliance Solutions Championship has a five-year partnership with the Korn Ferry Tour as the title sponsor of the event.
