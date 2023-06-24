Just inside 200-yards to the pin on his second shot the 18th hole at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Jake Knapp was in range for an 8-iron on his approach shot into the par-5.
Knapp aimed for the middle of the green, but ended up pulling it right at the pin. It wasn’t until the seventh-year pro from UCLA got to the green that he realized just how close his approach shot was to the flag.
The ball ended up resting just a few feet from the pin for an easy tap-in. With an eagle on the 18th hole, Knapp closed out the third round of the Compliance Solutions Championship with a 65 to move to 17-under and earn a spot in the final group on Sunday.
“The trees kind of blocked that green, and I knew it was a little bit left of where we intended, but I was aimed a little right of it so I figured it was probably on a pretty good line,” Knapp said. “It took a little while for everybody to clap, I just didn’t realize how close it was.”
Knapp carded six birdies before his first bogey on the par-4, 14th hole. He birdied No. 3, 6 and 9 on the front nine before starting off the back with three straight birdies on holes 10 thru 12.
He sits one shot behind leader Tim Widing, who is 18-under after posting a bogey-free 66 in round three. Widing’s opening tee shot, went deep into the rough and he was forced to chip out roughly 200 yards out.
Just hoping to find the middle of the green, Widing’s shot found the bottom of the cup for a birdie. He would finish the front nine 3-under, before carding three more birdies on No. 13, 17 and 18.
Widing only has one bogey through three rounds at the Compliance Solutions Championship.
“I played really solid tee to green,” Widing said. “I hit a couple bad shots, but I kind of missed it in the right spots. The longest putt for par, I think it was seven feet today. So I’m recovering pretty good and I’m playing pretty smart and hitting it close and giving myself a lot of birdie chances.”
There are 10 golfers within four shots of the lead heading into the final round.
Former Oklahoma golfers Chris Gotterup and Patrick Welch each made the 36-hole cut and sit inside the top-50 heading into the final round.
Gotterup still had holes to play in his second round Friday morning and closed out the round strong with a birdie on the eighth hole. Through three rounds, Gotterup is 11-under and in a tie for 21st place.
Welch is three shots back of Gotterup after a 69 on Saturday. He was 2-over after his 10th hole of the day following a double-bogey on No. 1.
Welch went on to birdie four straight holes on No. 3 thru 6 to finish the day 3-under.
Welch will tee off at 8:36 a.m. on Sunday, while Gotterup will tee off at 10:59.
