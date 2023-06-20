Norman, OK (73069)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.