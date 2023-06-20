For the first time ever, Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club will play host to the Korn Ferry Tour this weekend for the Compliance Solutions Championship.
Since 1989, the tour has been run under a variety of names and formats, but has always served the same purpose — to be a developmental tour that provides professional golfers a path to the PGA Tour. OU’s home course has hosted numerous amateur and collegiate events, but now it finds itself as the venue for a professional championship.
The 72-hole tournament begins on Thursday and ends on Saturday Tickets are available now at compliancesolutionschampionship.com and run from $35 for a single-day general admission ticket and $70 for a weekend ticket.
Here’s everything you need to know about the inaugural Compliance Solutions Championship:
What’s on the line?
The Korn Ferry Tour home to some of the top professional golfers in the world that haven’t earned their PGA Tour card.
In addition to competing for the overall goal of earning status on the PGA Tour, the Compliance Solutions Championship has a total purse of $1,000,000 with $180,000 and 500 points going to the winner. This is the 15th tournament of the Korn Ferry Tour season, which runs for 26 events through the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in early October.
The top 30 players in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List at the end of the season earn their PGA Tour card for the next season.
Who’s in the field?
Jimmie Austin is going to be tested by a deep field that consists of 47 of the top 50 players in the Points List.
The field has 10 combined wins on tour this season, headlined by Points List leader Ben Kohles (1,344 points) who already has a pair of wins under his belt. Several players have gone on to have success on the PGA Tour, but are battling to regain their status.
Nine players in the field this weekend have won 19 PGA Tour events including Heath Slocum (four wins) and Grayson Murray (one win).
The field is also stacked with local talent. There are eight former Sooners playing this weekend: Quade Cummins, Martin Flores, Michael Gellerman, Chris Gotterup, Grant Hirschman, Logan McAllister, Patrick Welch and Charlie Saxon.
Among the former Sooners, McAllister is currently the highest on the Points List with 589 in 18th place.
Many more have ties to the state of Oklahoma such as Bo Van Pelt (Oklahoma State alum) and Rhein Gibson (UCO alum).
About the course
The site of the 2023 NCAA Norman Regional will be playing even longer than it did in May. The major difference on the scorecard comes at the par-4 16th, which will have a new tee box in play that adds 35 yards to the hole.
The hole is now playing 460 yards, which will add some extra challenge to an already difficult stretch of the golf course. Over 225 rounds were played at the Norman Regional and No. 16 played as the third-easiest hole on the back nine.
No.’s 15 and 17 were the two toughest holes on the course, playing 0.26 and 0.36 strokes over par respectively through the tournament. The average score over the 54-hole event was 72.25, but played 1.35 shots over par on the toughest day.
It takes a low score in order to win on the Korn Ferry Tour, so expect players to be aggressive early and often at the 7,487-yard course. Last weekend the Korn Ferry Tour was at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kan. and Ricky Castillo won in a three-hole playoff with a final score of 19-under par.
