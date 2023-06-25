Jimmy Stanger was nervous as he lined up his birdie from just outside three feet on the 18th hole at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.
Still, Stanger had no idea how important that putt was. Midway through the season, after a stretch of strong starts marred by frustrating finishes, Stanger decided he had to make a change.
Instead of glancing at the big, LED leaderboards posted on holes throughout the course, Stanger decided to completely ignore what the rest of the field was doing. So when the 28-year-old from Florida saw the putt drop, and was immediately swarmed by fellow players and friends, who dumped bottles of water on his head, Stanger didn’t believe that he had finally won his first Korn Ferry Tour event.
“There’s no way,” he told the group on the green.
Not long before that, on that same green, Rafael Campos had an eagle putt from the right fringe. Campos three-putted to enter the clubhouse tied with Stanger for the lead at 21-under.
Stanger didn’t know where he stood on the final green, but said after the round that he really wanted to reach 6-under for the round.
He led the field with just two bogeys through 72 holes at the Compliance Solutions Championship and didn’t have any on Sunday.
“I can’t put it into words, I’m so beyond thankful,” Stanger said.
Through 120 Korn Ferry Tour events, Stanger has come runner-up twice and third twice. Stanger came into the tournament just inside the top-30 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, which is the ranking needed in order to secure a PGA Tour card.
With Sunday’s win, Stanger is now fifth on the list and is in a great position with 11 events left in the season. He also earned $180,000 of the $1,000,000 prize purse with the win.
Even with a frustrating finish, Campos also helped his case for moving on to the big tour, earning 300 points and moves from 32nd place to 18th place on the Points List.
Campos was first in the field in greens in regulation, hitting 60 of 72 greens (83.33%). The 35-year-old from Puerto Rico has one win and two runner-up finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Former OU golfer Chris Gotterup had three birdies on the back nine to go 2-under in his final round at the Compliance Solutions Championship. Gotterup finished in a tie for 21st place at 13-under.
Fellow-Sooner Patrick Welch finished the tournament 7-under and in a tie for 58th place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.