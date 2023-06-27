Every new tournament becomes a huge opportunity with just over three months remaining in the Korn Ferry Tour season, but the Compliance Solutions Championship held a little extra meaning for eight former Sooner golfers.
Tournament champion Jimmy Stanger took home 500 valuable points, which help determine the regular season standings, while every player that finished inside the top-100 earned at least one point.
Chris Gotterup and Patrick Welch each made the 36-hole cut of 5-under par. Gotterup went on to shoot 67-70 on the weekend to reach 13-under and finish in a tie for 21st place.
Playing in his first full season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Gotterup now has seven top-30 finishes in 13 events, and sits just outside the top-30 on the Points List in 37th place.
Starting this season, the top 30 players on the Points List after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will earn PGA Tour membership for the 2024 season, increasing from 25 last season. Gotterup is 48 points behind Sam Saunders in 30th place.
The Maryland product has only missed two cuts, with six top-25 finishes in his last eight starts. He has an average round score of 69.40, which ranks 25th on the Korn Ferry Tour.
The 23-year-old has been able to distinguish himself with his power off the tee, ranking fifth on the tour in average driving distance at over 319 yards. He’s been able to take advantage of that extra distance by hitting 76% of greens in regulation, which is seventh on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Meanwhile, Gotterup’s former teammate, Logan McAllister, didn’t have the showing he wanted at the Compliance Solutions Championship, shooting 71-75 to miss the cut. Still, the Oklahoma City native is 22nd on the Points List and 160 points clear of 31st place with 11 events left on the schedule.
McAllister lost in a playoff at the LECOM Suncoast Classic earlier this year, and has four top-10 finishes this season. Despite missing the cut in nine of 15 events, McAllister has hung near the top of the leaderboard when he does make it to the weekend, with six finishes inside the top 25.
The only other former Sooner to make the cut at Jimmie Austin was the school’s newest member of the Korn Ferry Tour, Patrick Welch. After playing onto the PGA Tour University Second Team as a fifth-year senior, Welch earned conditional status on the tour through the end of the season and can retain it by finishing in the top 125 of the regular season points list.
Welch has played three Korn Ferry Tour events since finishing off his last season at Oklahoma. He’s made the cut twice and finished tied for 12th at the Wichita Open.
Welch sits three spots ahead of 156th place, which would be enough to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
Martin Flores (75th), Quade Cummins (87th) and Michael Gellerman (144th) are each currently on pace to qualify for the Finals as well. The Korn Ferry Tour continues this week in Springfield, Ill. at the Memorial Health Championship.
McAllister, Gotterup, Welch, Fores and Cummins will all be in the field.
