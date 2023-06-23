The first shot former Oklahoma golfer Quade Cummins will hit on Saturday will be in the fairway of the 426-yard seventh hole.
At 4-under, Cummins currently sits on the cut line with just three holes left to earn his way into the final two rounds of the Compliance Solutions Championship, and all that comes along with it. The second-year pro entered the day 1-under and two shots back of being inside the top 65.
Then, severe weather suspended play for four hours, which pushed Cummins’ afternoon tee time back. After picking up three birdies on his first nine of the day, Cummins and the rest of the field had little light to work with before play was suspended 8:47 p.m.
Play will resume at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. The cutline is 4-under and some groups have as many as 12 holes remaining.
Fellow-Sooner Patrick Welch was 4-under on the day and 7-under overall, but only made it as far as the 10th hole. Welch sits in a tie for 24th place and five shots behind leader Tim Widing.
“Yeah, it’s going to feel great,” Widing said about his one-shot lead. “It’s kind of new for me. I mean, (in) Chile I finished third and I was kind of in contention there. Just proves that I’m doing something right. I’m just going to try and enjoy it, play it the way I have now and just don’t put any stress on myself and take good targets and commit to them.”
Widing went bogey-free in his second round at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club with five birdies on the back nine, his first nine of the day. The third-year pro from Sweden has two top-10 finishes this season and finished tied for third at the Astara Chile Classic.
Chris Gotterup went out in the morning wave and posted a 69 to enter the weekend in a tie for 35th place, currently two shots clear of the cut. Logan McAllister, who was 1-under entering Friday’s round, will resume play on Saturday with six holes remaining at 4-over for the tournament.
Amid wet conditions, players were able to be more aggressive and attack some difficult pin locations.
Widing spoke highly of one of the newest tracks on the Korn Ferry Tour, calling it, “an awesome layout.”
“It’s very straightforward, but the bunkers are placed in great spots so kind of decide if you hit driver or 3-wood,” Widing said. “You know, 3-wood leaves yourself a little longer in, but driver’s a little tighter. This rough, too, you’ve got to be careful, there’s a lot of flyers, don’t get a lot of spin and some tucked pins out there you can’t really go for.”
There have been 47 eagles and 66 double bogeys or worse with the second round still ongoing.
The third round of the Compliance Solutions Championship will start after the second round has been completed. The 72-hole tournament is expected to wrap up on Sunday.
