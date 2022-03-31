Eric Gray isn’t shy about his frustration last season.
He opened the season as Oklahoma’s starting running back for the first five games, averaging nearly 11 touches per game during that span. However, his role diminished as Kennedy Brooks took control of the backfield, and he averaged fewer than five touches per game over the team’s final seven regular season games.
He still had a productive season particularly as a pass catcher, finishing with 23 catches for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He was one of the team’s most explosive offensive players — he averaged 5.3 yards per carry and 10 yards per reception — but wasn’t a featured part of the offense down the stretch.
Despite his disappointment, he continued to work hard.
“I think it goes back to [looking at it as] an opportunity or an obstacle,” Gray said Wednesday. “You can either look at it as an obstacle [and say], ‘Man, I never should have come here, I should have stayed where I was at, I was at a good place’, or you can look at it as an opportunity. ‘I came here, I’ve got to own my decision.’
“You have to make the best of your decision and ultimately you have to go out there and dominate when you can.”
Even after former OU coach Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, Gray was committed to staying in Norman. He had one of best games of the season in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon, finishing with 107 total yards and a receiving touchdown.
Gray said a big reason why he stayed was his relationship with OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray.
“When Lincoln left, it put everybody in a bind,” Gray said. “But being able to talk to DeMarco and him saying, ‘I’m here’, I trusted in him to say he’s here, so I’m here. DeMarco’s the reason I came to be able to learn from a great, learn from somebody that played at the level I want to go to. So being able to learn from him and him staying was good for me.”
With Brooks declaring for the NFL Draft, Gray is the Sooners’ top runner heading into next season and also projects to be a significant contributor on special teams.
Through two weeks of spring practices, Gray has operated the lead back alongside quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gray joked that other than getting used to Gabriel being a left-handed passer, it’s been an easy adjustment process.
“[I’ve] never played with a left-hander. That ball comes out a bit different,” Gray joked. “But he’s been great coming in from day one, stepping up and being that quarterback, that leader we needed on offense. He’s bringing a lot of energy, a lot of competitiveness, being able to run out of the pocket. [That’s] something we needed. I love him. That’s my man.”
The other adjustment for Gray has been learning offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense. While he figures to be a part of the Sooners’ passing attack, he’s been focused on being a more consistent runner between the tackles.
The offense hasn’t been a difficult adjustment, Gray said, and he’s liking the up-tempo aspect of the new offensive scheme.
“It’s [been] great to be able to have that relationship with your offensive coordinator,” Gray said. “ That’s the guy that ultimately on fourth-and-1 is going to put the ball in your hands. So it’s great to have that atmosphere. He’s a great, down-to-earth-guy that I can go and talk to about anything. It doesn’t have to be about football. I can go and talk to him about life, about anything.”
As one of the bigger contributors returning this season, the senior running back has also come into the spring with more of a focus on leadership.
“Naturally, I’m one of the guys that would lead by example,” Gray said. “But being around this team, I’m a team-leader on this team so I now have the chance to be vocal.”
It was an up-and-down season for Gray a year ago. Now, he’s confident he’ll have a bigger impact on the Sooners next season.
“As a player… when things don’t go your way, you think about, ‘How can I get better?’ I think last year was just a way for me to get better,” Gray said. “I can still look at my runs from last season and say, ‘OK, I can get better there’ and help [myself] in this season.
“I think last season was a stepping stone for me and my growth to getting better physically and mentally.”