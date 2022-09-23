Cheers, claps and clings of cowbells filled the air throughout the stadium.
With Noble leading 60-56, the Bears desperately needed to get something in the final seconds they struggled to get all game long – a stop against Ardmore.
Following some confusion that left spectators briefly wondering whether Ardmore quarterback Cal Swanson extended his arm just enough past the pylon, the referees huddled up and announced that the Tigers' offensive line held on the final play of the game – making the previously close call a moot point.
Noble was able to win its third game of the season and improve its overall record to 3-1 with a high-scoring 60-56 affair.
“Everybody got their $7 worth tonight,” Noble head coach Greg George joked after the game.
Senior quarterback Colin Fisher led the way as he finished with 427 passing yards on 21-of-31 passing and 3 total touchdowns. After scoring just 12 points in his season opener, Fisher has improved exponentially in three games since then, leading the Bears offense to 45 points per game.
“I think he's the best quarterback in 5A football,” said George. “Nothing fazes him. He's always calm. He's not too high, too low. He just says, ‘put the ball in my hands, coach. Let me go out and make plays.’”
Fisher’s main weapons came from the senior duo of Brandon Harper and LT Taylor. After a slow first half, Harper exploded and finished with 145 receiving yards and two long touchdowns that went for 33 yards and 76 yards, respectively. Taylor finished with 138 total offensive yards.
While the Noble defense stepped up when it needed to at the end of the game, George did not want to let one play distract his team from its struggles the last two games.
“We’ve got to get off the field on third down,” said George. “They would make a play on 3rd-and-seven, 3rd-and-eight.”
While the Noble offense had no issues, the defense struggled to keep Ardmore at bay. However, the team did just enough to secure a much-needed win.
“The whole town came out (tonight). I don’t know how many we had but it looks like we had 2,500 out there tonight,” said George. “This town supports this team and they love coming out and these kids play hard.”
Noble will play its last September game next Friday, Sept. 30 against El Reno on the road.
