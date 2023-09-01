Norman North’s Owen Eshelman has only started two games at quarterback at the high school level, but he has already has plenty of big game experience.
On Thursday, Eshelman led a revamped Norman North offense into Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium and won the Crosstown Clash over Norman High, 21-0. The Timberwolves returned three starters at offensive line, but had several key pieces to replace at the skill positions.
For three quarters of the game, it was clear the offense still needed time to build cohesion. Norman High played fast and physical on the defensive side of the ball, and didn’t allow the Timberwolves to break off big plays in the running game.
In the passing game, the Timberwolves were able to take shots deep, but failed to connect on several big opportunities.
“Part of that, too, is we’ve got some route busts,” NNHS head coach Justin Jones said. “We had some routes that should’ve been there and they broke off the route for some reason. A lot of that isn’t just on the (QB).”
Eshelman followed his blockers and broke through for a 17-yard touchdown run put the Timberwolves up two scores with just five minutes left in the game. The junior was 11 of 20 in the passing game for 130 yards and three interceptions.
All three of those interceptions came in the first half. After halftime, Eshelman was 6 of 10 for 75 yards.
Eshelman completed passes to a variety of young playmakers like Mason James, Juan Lopez, Zain Prater and Jayden Carmen.
“Owen’s extremely smart and I think he played really well,” Jones said. “He’s played two games as a starter. He played against Owasso last year and threw for 300 (yards) and then came back with a new brand new offense around him outside of the offensive line and managed some really good things in the second half.”
Norman High shows defensive improvement — Through the first four games of last season, the Tigers were giving up 35.5 points per game and were still looking for their first win.
That team opened up last season’s Clash allowing touchdown drives of 65, 51 and 80 yards and trailed 20-0 in the first eight minutes of the game. Yet, the Tigers showed there’s still room for improvement on defense in Thursday's 21-0 loss, but it’s clear that it’s done being the weakest link.
The three seniors at linebacker — Lace Eubanks, Luis Flores and Behr Boyd — made plays all over the field and in both phases of the game. Flores had a tackle for loss and an interception on the Timberwolves’ first two possessions.
Eubanks jumped offsides on a third-and-two on Norman North’s first possession of the second half and had tackles for loss on the next two plays.
The Tigers’ secondary struggled at times against the athleticism of Norman North’s receivers, but Dax Noles once again showed that he can make an impact every time he steps on the field.
Noles picked Eshelman off twice in the first half.
The first came on a deep ball towards the right sideline. Noles came over from his safety position and leapt in front of the Norman North receiver, falling down near the boundary as he brought down the ball.
On the second interception he made a great read on a short route and returned 30 yards into Norman North’s red zone.
