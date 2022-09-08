DIBBLE — The clock was ticking for Little Axe Thursday night.
Trailing by one with under four minutes left to play, the Indians were just a few yards away from taking its first lead of the game. Little Axe desperately needed to cap off its six-minute-plus drive in the fourth-quarter with a score.
Moving the ball with ease, the 12-play drive felt like it was destined to conclude with a score.
After Little Axe quarterback Michael Carter took a five-yard loss sack on a 3rd-and-eight, the offense stayed on the field and was able to convert on fourth down with a 24-yard deep pass to running back Jesus Kirkes.
Momentum was finally on Little Axe’s side after a droughty game. Then – in a play that best exemplified the team’s night – Carter bobbled a bad snap on 3rd-and-inches and lost nine yards.
The positive momentum quickly unraveled, as Little Axe had to settle for its second field goal attempt that came up just short.
The field goal would’ve given Little Axe a two-point lead. Instead, a close and hard-fought Little Axe performance finished with a 8-7 loss to Dibble.
“We really put it together there at the end,” Little Axe head coach Stroad Lanham said. “They executed and we didn’t. I thought we had it rolling and thought we’ve worn them down a little bit. But at the end of the day, Dibble did a great job”
Dibble was able to run out the remaining 3:45 on the clock with six straight handoffs to running back Jag Norman, who finished the game with 77 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Missed opportunities has been the theme for Little Axe in the first two games of the season. Against Dibble, the Little Axe defense and special teams gave its offense plenty of chances to put points on the board after forcing four turnovers that consistently provided good field position.
After giving up an opening-drive touchdown to Dibble, Little Axe was able to hold the Demons scoreless for the remaining 44 minutes of the game. The solid defensive performance was highlighted in the third quarter, where linebacker Elijah Edwards was able to recover a fumble at the goal line and get the unlikely defensive stop after previously giving up an 87-yard pass to Dibble.
“Our defensive staff has done a great job getting our kids locked in and geared up ready to go,” said Lanham. “I’m extremely proud of those guys.”
Despite starting off 0-2 and averaging just 10 points, Lanham believes that his team is extremely close to getting everything working together.
“Keep believing in each other. Just stay with us here. We’ve got a good thing going,” Lanham told his team after the game. “We haven’t lost because we got outplayed, we’re just not executing. Heart and intensity is there, we’re just not executing when we need to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.