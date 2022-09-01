Little Axe is still looking for its first win in three seasons.
Despite a 90-minute rain delay and poor weather conditions, Little Axe hung in with North Rock Creek at home Thursday. However, they fell in three overtimes to the Jaguars, 18-12.
While new Little Axe head coach Stroad Lanham is disappointed with the result, he’s proud of his team’s efforts. Though it's a loss, the six-point loss is a sign of progress for Little Axe after losing by an average margin of 40.4 points per game last season.
“I'm feeling proud of our kids. I mean, obviously, it sucks,” said Lanham, “There's a lot of work that we need to do, but as for effort and things like that, you know, I'm extremely proud.”
Little Axe entered the fourth quarter trailing by six, though the teams traded turnovers for seven straight possessions that kept the Indians in the game. Little Axe senior quarterback Michael Carter connected on two deep passes in the final possession of regulation for 15 yards and 20 yards, and capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown run with just 33 seconds on the clock.
However, Little Axe came up just short on the ensuing extra point attempt and the game went into overtime. The Indians fought, but fell just short in the extra periods.
Carter, who had zero passing yards in the first three quarters, conjured up 35 on two of the most important plays of the game for Little Axe.
“That's just the type of kid Michael is. He handles adversity extremely well,” said Lanham. “He just keeps fighting and keeps fighting and that's why he's going to be a successful player at not just this level, but at the next level as well.”
While it's a tough loss for the Indians, Lanham told his team to keep their heads up.
“I told them at the end of the game sometimes you do everything you can do in life and you still don't succeed and that's okay,” said Lanham. “It's all about how we continue to fight and bounce back.”
