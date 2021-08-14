LITTLE AXE — Injuries and COVID-19 took their tolls on Little Axe’s 2020 football season.
The Indians’ projected starting quarterback, then junior Kody Dellinger, suffered a torn ACL the first week of practice. While coach Ethan Feuerborn looked for Dellinger’s replacement, both of their scheduled scrimmages and their first regular season game were canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
The preseason issues continued to plague Little Axe throughout the season. The team never found a consistent quarterback, playing seven different players at the position and a wide array of freshmen and sophomores at other spots on the field.
Their playoff matchup with Heritage Hall was canceled, as a COVID outbreak forced too many of Little Axe’s players into quarantine, keeping the Indians from fielding enough players. It was only the fourth time the program had made the playoffs.
But this year, Feuerborn is ready to write a new narrative with a full offseason under his belt.
Practice toward a new season began Monday, though the preparation to make this season better than the last one has gone on the entire offseason.
“We’re further right now than I thought we’d be,” Feuerborn said. “Last season left a bitter taste in everyone’s mouths, so we made sure we would have a really good offseason in the weight room, building strength and just getting faster,” said Feuerborn. “I expect us to be a whole lot better this season.”
Feuerborn hired a new offensive coordinator this offseason in Stroad Lanham. Lanham and Feuerborn played little league and high school football together, and are reuniting at Little Axe following Lanham’s recent stint at Bishop McGuinness.
“Our kids love him. He’s awesome. We’ve been able to revamp our offense and modernize it,” Feuerborn said. “The way that he teaches it makes it extremely easy for the kids to understand, but it looks really complicated. There are a lot of moving parts, which is what you want.”
Stroad will also be the quarterbacks and safeties coach.
With the offseason focused on growth and turning the page from a lost season, Feuerborn is impressed with the way his players have been holding each other accountable in regards to COVID-19 protocols.
“A lot of bad things snowballed onto them last season, so they’re doing all they can to stay safe. They know now what you can and can’t do,” Feuerborn said. “They’re used to wearing masks and standing far apart, and we really don’t have to worry about policing them because they’ve been policing themselves. The seniors, especially, are saying, ‘Hey, we don’t want to lose a game because of this.’”
A full year of development and a healthy quarterback able to execute a new offense could help Little Axe accomplish its ultimate goal of hosting and winning a playoff game.