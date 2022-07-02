After back-to-back runner-up finishes, Luke Phillips played Saturday like a golfer who wanted his championship flight trophy back. Phillips shot a 9-under-par 61 that included a pair of eagles to take a 3-stroke lead after the first round of the 47th Westwood Invitational.
The 36-year-old, who won the championship flight in 2018 and finished second in 2020 and 2021, is not taking anything for granted. Last year, he shot 62 on the first day but faltered down the stretch.
"I'm hoping to kind of keep it going this year, stay aggressive," he said. "I'd like to win it, get the monkey off my back."
Ryan Bell and Parker Payne each shot 64, while Blake Garland, Gage Gibson and J.D. Metzger carded a 67. Defending champion Bryan Vahlberg shot a 1-under-par 69 and trails Phillips by eight strokes.
Payne, who was the 5A individual state champion in 2021, tied for fourth in the championship flight last year. Garland, 48, who played with Vahlberg on Saturday for the first time, won the masters flight in 2019.
Vahlberg, a former Norman High golfer who played at Louisiana-Monroe, has his work cut out for him if he expects to catch Phillips. The 38-year-old investment banker said he "didn't really have it today."
"I wasn't entirely comfortable all day and I don't know why," he said. "But I was fortunate to get a round under par."
Practically everything was dropping for Phillips, who drained several short putts for birdie on the front nine. Another short putt resulted in an eagle.
"I hit it really good, especially on the front nine," he said. "On the back, I probably didn't hit it as close as often as I did on the front, but I made two nice long putts on the back nine, one for a birdie and one for an eagle."
Jesse Pennington, who played with Phillips on Saturday and carded an even-par 70, said his friend's score could have been lower than it was.
"Man, he hit it really solid," Pennington said. "He missed a short birdie putt on two, a short eagle putt on 3 ... realistically, he could have shot 9-under on the front nine."
Phillips said he plans to stay aggressive and keep trying to make putts.
"People shoot low on this golf course and make a bunch of birdies, so you've just got to keep it going," he said. "You can't get conservative."
Vahlberg didn't seem too concerned about his 69. Asked if he felt any pressure to defend his title, he said, "I didn't even think about that an ounce."
"This is just an enjoyable three days," he said. "Do I want to win? Yeah, I want to win, but I don't care (if I don't)."
Stroke play continues Sunday at Westwood Golf Course, where golfers are placed in different flights depending on their handicap.