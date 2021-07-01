Local Golf: Westwood soggy, but tournament not in danger

Two days before the 46th annual Westwood Invitational is to begin, nobody can remember the golf course upon which it will be played ever being so wet.
“We have lakes in places we’ve never had lakes before,” said Lonnie Burks, who will be one of about 150 players due to tee off in Saturday’s first round of the state’s largest stroke play golf tournament, who also works behind the counter in the pro shop.
Indeed, the driving range hasn’t been open for days; take a step toward the course from the pro shop early Thursday evening, after another torrential downpour, and standing water could be seen on the putting clock, the driving range and, between the clubhouse and the chipping green, a fairly deep and not small pond had formed.
Still, there appears to be little concern the sponginess of the course might threaten the tournament. In fact, the tournament is still taking entries.
What the rain's threatening more than anything is the timing of getting the tournament ready.
Westwood Park head pro Rick Parish, who’s worked 26 Westwood Invitationals, who remembers rain interrupting the tournament a few times, but never so much rain hitting the course in advance of the tournament, still has to “paint” the course, though he’s not sure when that might happen.
“At least the paint will be fresh,” Parish said.
Painting the course means marking it with spray paint, making it clear where the hazards lines are and which parts of the course might be considered “ground under repair,” thereby offering the golfer free relief.
There’s a space to the left of the par 5 first green that’s not designed to be a water hazard, but holds water when showers hit the course. Now, that space is more like an actual pond, with a stream running between it and the water hazard short of the seventh green.
That stream is not supposed to exist, and all of it may require being marked as a hazard, as may other spots not designed to be hazards.
Just the rain stopping, however, won’t allow Parish to paint the course.
“You need it to dry out a little bit just to get the paint on.”
Otherwise, he’s painting water.
If he’s fortunate, it will happen by dark this evening. If he isn’t, it will happen early Saturday, before players tee off.
The heavy rains that hit Norman on Thursday, another 1.77 inches following the heavy rains that hit town through the last week of the June, are forecast to cease for good by early this afternoon.
Wednesday’s break in the rains, Parish reported, allowed the greens to be mowed and rolled.
Today should finally offer more opportunity to get the course and the tourney in the shape required to make it happen for the 46th time.
The inconvenience of the weather, at least, isn’t diminishing the enthusiasm of putting it on.
“I love it,” said Parish.
He’s bound to love it more as soon as the rain stops for good.