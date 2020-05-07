Amid restrictions, golf's back in Norman in a big way

Were you driving along Constitution Street, the road that bisects the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, a few minutes after 4 p.m. on Thursday, you might have noticed three golf carts parked on the ninth tee. If you looked closely, you might have seen each cart had just one golf bag on it.
Over at Westwood Park Golf Course, that could not have happened. Norman’s municipal course is allowing no more than two carts per group, but only allowing two people to share a cart if they also share a residence.
Thus, while the OU course is strongly encouraging players to ride solo, Westwood has adopted rules that encourage smaller groups on the course.
Now, at Westwood, it’s not uncommon for a group to include just two players, each with a cart, or three players, two with a cart, and one player walking, serving to create natural social distance once on the course.
“We’ll even take a single tee time now,” said Westwood head pro Rick Parish.
Typically, only a group with multiple players could book a tee time.
These are just a few steps that have been adopted by Norman’s golf courses since the city allowed them to reopen after being closed throughout March, as part of Norman’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hunter Smith, assistant pro at the OU course, and Bryce Wheeler, assistant pro at The Trails Golf Club, both told The Transcript carts at each course were being sanitized on their way out to the course, as well as on their way back in from the course. Parish said Westwood’s carts are being “double sanitized” on their way in and out.
At the OU course and The Trails, the cup in each hole has been placed upside down in, making the ball come to rest in the hole shallowly, allowing the player to easily scrape it out with a putter without damaging the green or touching the cup or flagstick.
At Westwood, a contraption involving a hook attached to the bottom of the flagstick, as well as a circular piece of plexiglass at the bottom of the hole, allows the player to lift the hook with a putter and remove the ball without ever touching the cup or flagstick.
At Westwood and The Trails, only two customers are allowed in the pro shop at a time. At all three courses, the driving range has yet to re-open and at Westwood, the putting and chipping greens remain closed, too.
All three courses have adjusted the space between tee times. At Westwood, groups are going off 12 minutes apart. At the OU course and The Trails, groups are being spaced 15 minutes apart.
In addition to taking so many steps in the name of public health and safety, all the courses report golfers overjoyed to be playing again.
“People were itching to get out here while we were closed,” said Wheeler. “They wanted to get back out here. They’re stoked about it.”
On Tuesday at OU, every tee time available between 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. was booked. On some days since reopening, the same has been true from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Everybody’s just trying to get back out here,” Smith said.
The biggest day since re-opening for Westwood was Sunday, when 140 green fees were purchased. Over the weekend, last Friday through Sunday, 350 green fees were sold. Parish said the course is taking tee times from 6:48 a.m. to 5:36 p.m. and most days each time has been booked.
Complaints over the caution being taken have not been an issue.
Losing golf for a month may have something to do with that.
“They’re more accepting of the restrictions,” Parish said.
