City decides steps taken to make golf and other activities safe in Norman have not been enough

At Westwood Park and the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, course officials did about all they could think of to make playing golf safe in a coronavirus world.
On Monday, it was decided those efforts could not guarantee the kind of social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
As a result, Norman Mayor Breea Clark amended her original emergency and stay at home order, adding the following language:
“Outdoor activities qualifying as ‘essential activities’ no longer includes golf courses, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf courses, visits to dog parks, and other similar forms of outdoor activities.”
In a statement announcing Clark’s amendment to her original order, Annahlyse Meyer, the city’s chief communications officer, wrote “The City will be closing its related facilities as a result.”
Still, beyond the golf courses, it remains unclear how new restrictions will be enforced. Colonial Estates Park, for instance, is home to both a walking trail and a disc golf course.
It’s not known if there will barriers to entry where one activity may be prohibited, but that also facilitates activities that remain encouraged: walking, running, bike riding.
The easiest place to enforce the new measures will be at Westwood Park, the city-run course that's closed beginning today.
Though maintenance staff will still work on the course, according to head pro Rick Parish, signs will be up making it clear the property is not for use.
Jud Foster, the city’s longtime parks and recreation director, offered a statement on the prohibitions.
“We had hoped that by implementing restrictions at Westwood Golf, such as raising the cups so no one had to touch the pin, removing the trap rakes and ball washers, closing the range and, for the most part, having one person per cart, we could provide a safe place for customers,” he said. “It became apparent that we could not maintain social distancing as recommended by the CDC at Westwood Golf, as well as tennis courts, basketball courts, disc golf and the dog park.
“In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, it was determined to be in the best interest of the public to close these facilities at this time.”
Additionally, holes on Westwood’s greens will be plugged, making putting out impossible for anybody trying to sneak a free round of golf. Also, anybody who brings their shag bag to the course to work on their short game or drops down a few balls on the putting green, said Parish, will be asked to leave.
Also Monday, following an “EOC” — emergency operations center — call, as described by Foster, a representative of the University of Oklahoma informed the closing of the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club was also being scheduled, beginning today.
Beyond the OU course, Foster reached out to nine-hole Cobblestone Creek, while Parish reached out to both The Links of Norman and The Trails Golf Club. They were left believing each course was prepared to close, as well.
Though Belmar Golf Club, which is closed on Mondays, has a Norman address — 1025 E. Indian Hills Rd. — the city, said Foster, does not consider it a Norman course.
Chris Villani, interim director of Moore’s parks and recreation department, did not return an inquiry.
Moore doesn’t operate a municipal course, though Moore Golf and Athletic Club, when reached by The Transcript around 5:30 p.m. Monday, was scheduled to be open for play today.
“We took all kinds of safety precautions to try to keep it open,” Parish said of Westwood, “but it finally just got to the point where, for safety concerns, we had to shut it down.
“I think we hung on as long as we could. Hopefully, not too long.”
Parish said two players were allowed in a single cart only if they were from the same household, tee times were being spread out as much as possible and doors, door handles and countertops were “continuously” disinfected.
Asked how many rounds were played on Sunday at Westwood, Parish said around 200.
Johnny Johnson, director of golf at the Jimmie Austin OU course, said the plan was to be closed through April.
“You would think this would be one of the safest places to get out of the house, be outside and not be around anybody,” he said. “But I get what we’re doing. I understand it.”
The cups were also raised above the hole at the OU course. The pro shop, Johnson said, had quit taking cash and play was being restricted to members.
“Only the bathrooms were open and the carts were being sanitized,” he added.
In the end, no safety measures were believed to be enough.
