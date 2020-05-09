Column: Above all, 'The Sandlot' is about buddies 

• Editor's note: The Transcript sports staff is writing columns this week about their favorite sports movies.
Moving is hard. It’s a spider web of toiletries and pans, clothes, boxes, and just general stress.
And that’s only the packing.
Once you’re at the next destination, you’ve got to meet people. Co-workers, the guy at your new post office. Then there’s new friends; the hope is that they’ll like you and you’ll like them back.
That’s why I identify with Scotty Smalls.
When my family moved to Oklahoma we were equal parts terrified and hopeful. After two or three months of scant interaction with anyone my age, it was a blessing when two neighborhood kids asked me to play in a pickup football game. They’re still my close friends two decades later.
Their parents’ rectangular yard was full of thick, green Bermuda grass, nothing like the goat-patch baseball diamond featured in “The Sandlot,” a film that was released somewhat quietly in 1993 but has since become fabricated in American culture.
Squints, Ya-Ya, Ham, The Heater, The Beast. Campouts. Bennie “The Jet” Rodriguez. Public pools. Wendy Peffercorn. Mean dogs and mysterious neighbors.
Baseball and life in the 1950s sound like what dreams are made of, and we’re all better because someone had enough sense to make a movie about them.
My dad took me and a friend to see it at a theater. It was an unannounced trip; that was not in his nature, which suggests another part of the movie’s phenomenon. Parents who’d grown up in the ‘50s and ‘60s wanted to see it too, because it had sort of been written about them.
“The Sandlot” encapsulates a Rockwell-like childhood sheltered from world realities — but to 12- and 13-year-old kids, a neighborhood filled with adolescent drama, real-life adjustments and, of course, baseball, was plenty to deal with.
Who hasn’t had to embrace a new life and new friends? Who hasn’t conquered fear and humiliation? Who hasn’t done something inherently wrong — like swiping a Babe Ruth-signed baseball and smacking it into a forbidden yard — then tried to cover it up?
From beginning to end there’s mischief and nostalgia, assisted by a classic soundtrack that includes Ray Charles’ astounding rendition of “America The Beautiful.”
There’s tobacco and vomit and s’mores. There’s a game between good and evil, when the local little league team challenges the misfits to a “real game” on a “real diamond.”
We cheered when the runts won, because many of us were the runts.
“The Sandlot” captivated young ballplayers and initiated a cultural throwback. Kids searched for desolate ballparks to call their own. They bought Converse shoes. They unbuttoned flannels over their t-shirts, because Bennie “The Jet” just made it look that cool. Campouts were a big, big thing.
Maybe this didn’t last forever — or maybe it persists today — but for a short time the movie made kids who already lived the American dream want to bathe in it.
I once had a friend who, literally, tried to become Bennie “The Jet.” Dressed and talked like him. Once, he tried recreating the scene where Bennie tells Smalls to hold his glove up, just so he could hit a pop-fly perfectly into it.
Smalls, remember, moves into town as a new kid, awkward and unaware of how to play baseball. He can’t catch a pop-up or throw the ball back, then Bennie shows him how.
He didn’t know how to play baseball and a friend helped him learn it. And because Bennie, the leader of the group, called him a friend, others eventually did too.
It’s a movie about buddies. A story about moving away only to come home.
Sometimes when you just don’t know any better, you need someone you trust to tell you to “throw it to second.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.