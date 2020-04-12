Column: Why I cried after Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters victory 

Editor’s note: The Transcript staff is writing about their favorite sports moments they experienced from home, or anywhere else, while watching through different mediums — radio, television or internet streams.
Tiger Woods never seemed so close.
He also never seemed so far away. From me and my dad, and the top of the leaderboard.
I’ll get around to the good part where Woods made the sports world all misty at the 2019 Masters, which, based on his physical condition two years prior seemed pretty unthinkable.
A relatively small number of people were lucky enough to watch that moment in-person from the emerald banks of Augusta.
But like most golf fans I watched on screen. I literally cried.
To explain why, I have to revisit 2001 when Woods seemed so far away.
If you’ve attended professional golf tournaments, you know the sacrifice that must be made. You have to ignore dozens of great golfers to get close to someone like Tiger.
During the ’01 U.S. Open at Southern Hills in Tulsa, my dad and I turned our noses up at legends and strategically skipped holes, zig-zagging through a rigamarole of hills, concession stands, ropes and trees to find a good spectating perch.
And that’s not easy.
So in 2001, we watched him from far away. You never felt close enough. In 1996, years earlier in Tulsa for the Tour Championship, we’d missed him altogether. We were rookies and didn’t know the strategy. The round we attended, a few weeks after Tiger had turned pro, his crowds were so big at Southern Hills we couldn’t get near him.
I remember thinking binoculars would have been a good choice. This was before the Oklahoma City Thunder brought sports stars to Oklahoma on an annual basis. Watching Tiger Woods play golf in south Tulsa was something.
As the years went by I was lucky to get closer to him. Working as a contractor in television production during college, I helped the United States Golf Association accommodate international TV producers during the U.S. Open for about seven seasons.
It was wild. I took out trash and delivered food. I made tea for Sky Sports producers. I stapled sheets of paper together.
But I also drove Butch Harmon around in a golf cart. Gave him lifts to the practice tee while he instructed. There was behind-the-ropes access. I was closer to professional golfers than I’ve been to my neighbors the past four weeks.
And on the final day of the 2008 U.S. Open, someone asked me to hold a tripod for Sky News while Woods and Rocco Mediate conducted their 19-hole playoff.
Woods won. From where I worked you could see how sweaty he was. You could hear him grunt with each big, rainbow swing off the tee. Now we know he was grunting with pain. His leg was broken.
Legendary.
You know what happened next. Tiger went dormant. There was the 2009 Thanksgiving debacle. The addiction, the affairs. Back surgeries. He slowed down and golf caught up, birthing muscled-up stars like Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and others who trained themselves in Woods’ image.
For 11 years, I felt fortunate to have been there for what most figured was Woods’ final major victory. His 2008 U.S. Open win gave me this irrational connection to his career. I'd been trying to watch him since his first appearance in Tulsa in 1996, when I connected his poor play with his father Earl’s hospitalization that weekend, to watching him in 2001.
Then there was 2007 when he won the PGA Championship in Tulsa. For some reason the PGA of America allowed us interns behind the ropes to follow Woods up the clubhouse steps into a ballroom for the champagne toast. I wasn’t a sports writer then, so the grandeur of all-access was still new.
Fast-forward to last April. It was like any other week of a golf major. I was like most golf fans. Find a TV. Find my phone. Find Twitter. Find the leaderboard. Find Tiger Tracker.
Find Woods.
Problem was, he frequently still couldn’t find the top of the leaderboard. He couldn’t find fairways. They eluded him so many times, perhaps to the enjoyment of those who never forgave his personal transgressions.
To each their own.
Woods had seemed to recoup himself, and not just his image. He genuinely seemed humbled and rebuilt. Some time following Thanksgiving 2009, he deserved our grace.
Woods found all of it last year at Augusta. He won the Masters while everyone else watching melted like a pat of butter. The roars at Augusta as he walked up the 18th were so special.
I was at brunch listening to the piano man at Legend’s Restaurant. After whizzing up some Eggs Benedict with a splash of hot sauce, I pulled out my phone and pushed it up against a glass of ice water so I could see. I didn't need binoculars to understand of what was unfolding.
I soaked in the final moments of Woods’ victory through a smudged screen propped on a crumby table. Tiger was walking over to sign his scorecard and stopped for that bear hug with his son. There was that moment with his mom, his big smile. CBS covered it like a glove. Golf is the most amazingly produced sporting event of our time.
Then there were those roars.
My eyes were like full rain gauges.
Everyone deserves a second chance. We all stumble at some point, and it felt good to watch Tiger stand up again. I got emotional because redemption is really something to watch.
But Tiger had also been the backdrop of my childhood introduction to golf. My dad was my other hero, and he took me to watch Woods every chance we got. As the years went by, I kept trying to get closer.
Tiger had always seemed so close and so far away.
