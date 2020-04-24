Horning: Lack of sports for media pros has offered perspective 

Everybody’s experience is singular and everybody’s experience is universal.
Unless it’s the NFL draft, not exactly new sports, but the collection of talent that will eventually play them, or “The Last Dance,” ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary, new material about old sports, the consumable athletic landscape remains barren in our coronavirus times.
What’s one whose living is made covering, broadcasting, speaking about sports to do? What’s one to do when it's also a primary interest beyond professional life?
Legendary radio personality Al Eschbach, who’s been talking sports for years and years and years, most of them at WWLS, The Sports Animal, 98.1 on your FM dial, believes he might have been more prepared than others.
When not on the air, he has famously taken vacations around the world and, in so doing, unplugged from sports. Still, not having them when waking from his own bed is different.
“It’s just so boring,” he said.
That boredom, however, comes with a social responsibility when he hits the airwaves.
“What I’ve found out is I’m really trying to be positive on the air,” he said. “I’m trying to entertain more, be happy. People are depressed and if I get depressed, that’s not going to sound good. That’s something I’ve really worked hard on.”
Dean Blevins, who shares the airwaves a bit with Eschbach each weekday, in addition to being the longtime sports director at KWTV-9 in Oklahoma City, has lived a life in sports and the public eye going back to being a star football and basketball player at Norman High, both of which he played for the Sooners, too.
He’s no fan of the interruption of sports — “No Masters killed me,” he said — but he’s also relished the stock the interruption has allowed him to take.
“I have found the time very, very refreshing,” Blevins said. “In our household, we’re committed to optimism. We’re just very committed to family.”
The recent death of his friend and Sooner teammate, former All-American defensive end Zac Henderson, has led Blevins to reconnect with other old teammates and, given the dearth of new sports to absorb, he’s had the time to do it.
Blevins’ experience is a reminder that two things seemingly at odds, can exist simultaneously.
“Maybe what I’ve enjoyed more than anything,” he said, “is slowing down.”
Of course, a moment later, he lamented the Thunder not being on the court, because that’s NBA basketball to care about and wade into deeply, often, four nights a week.
Dylan Buckingham covers and anchors sports for KFOR-4 in Oklahoma City, in addition to a daily radio gig for The Franchise, 107.7 on your FM dial.
He’s really enjoyed having more time for his three kids, all boys, ages 7, 3 and 2, but he’s also missed one of the things he enjoys most sharing with them: watching sports.
“It’s always been a constant in my life,” he said. “I’ve always been watching sports or playing sports. A lot of my time, away from work, has been trying to dive in with my kids, playing basketball, playing football, playing baseball.”
The unknown is palpable.
“It’s almost like,” Blevins pointed out, “will there be college football at all in 2020?”
And if there isn’t, what will the world then look like for other college sports, in the near and distant future?
“This whole thing is nuts,” Buckingham said. “We look forward to down time in TV so much, but this is weird. It has an ominous feel to it.”
There are long-range concerns and short-term, one hopes, interruptions of lifetime-old habits.
“I really, really miss following the boxscores in baseball, the boxscores in basketball,” Eschbach said.
Though the lack of new sports to absorb, ponder and comment upon gives those who do it professionally less to do, it can also make what they do more important.
The Sports Animal’s bread and butter has long been talking sports with fans who call in and are ushered onto the air. The calls, Eschbach said, have remained “steady,” though they’re not always about sports.
They might be about movies, or music. Or, it could be a simple case of somebody seeking engagement in a socially distant world.
“People want somebody to talk to,” Eschbach said.
Each has used their airtime to talk sports history. But history tends to be limited to, well, history. Then again, running out of sports items to talk about may not be the worst thing in the world.
“I miss the rush of games. I miss everything that we intake with sports,” Buckingham said. “The Thunder right now, I think, ‘Man, I miss that so much.’ … But as a human being, I’m spending a lot more time with my kids and I love that.”
If your life must be interrupted, if your way of life must be upended and thrust into question, if you must watch friends, family members or just your countrymen and women face their own mortality by what’s causing that interruption, gaining perspective is at least a small positive.
“You appreciate things more,” Blevins said.
You miss them, too.
“I miss watching sports. I miss the games. I miss the NBA,” Eschbach said. “I miss following the Thunder. I miss spring football.”
Don’t we all.
