Inside voices: Stuck indoors due to COVID-19, readers remember beloved sports they made up as kids

The wall-to-wall shutdown of sports goes beyond absent games at high schools, colleges, arenas and living room televisions.
Organized youth leagues and recreational sports — pickup basketball, golf, softball, tennis — are waiting for the all-clear too. That’s a tough reality for active people to accept with temperatures kissing the 70-degree mark in mid-spring.
We are all mostly stuck indoors looking for things to do.
Remember the indoor sports and games you imagined as kids, or maybe even as an adult, when on a boring day? You could be Michael Jordan on a mini-goal, Bo Jackson in a game of knee football, or make up a weird sport that was all your own.
The Transcript asked our Facebook and Twitter followers to submit their favorites from childhood, and here’s what we found.
Bobbi Hill: We played baseball in the basement (got my first black eye.)
@sarahfelldown: My best friend and I taped a balance beam on the living room floor and "vaulted" on the couch for the entire Summer of '96, pretending we were Shannon Miller. Neither of us were gymnasts, so we created a complicated code of jumps and twists, where each one equalled a different element (i.e. back handspring, front/back tuck, full twisting somersault, etc.)
@CoachKoyHughes: When my brother and I were in early elementary school, we would set the couch cushions off the couch and jump over them and each other onto the couch to score a TD. We called it Goal Line.
@jslemaker: In our den (which my dad had converted from a two car garage), we played a game called Home Run. We used a souvenir mini-bat from the Tulsa Oilers and a whiffle ball. The pitcher was about 10 ft from the batter. If you hit the back wall in the air it was a HR. All else was an out.
@CBlakeColston: Trash can basketball with kitchen trash. Balled up paper as the ball, microwave as timer.
@TexanOkie07: 4-square volleyball in the floor community room in my college dorm. Using painter's tape to mark out a standard 4-square court on the carpet, then play in teams of two allowing one bounce on your team's side to volley the 4-square ball to the other team's side.
@TheMisterMac: Baseketball, which was a precursor to the movie. T ball bat and a flat basketball, 1 on 1 style, played in a small backyard. Rules were the same as baseball except only two outs per inning. Ghost runners permitted. Flat basketball kept it in the yard.
@LorenCosby: Wall ball - a hybrid of racquet ball, tennis and ping pong played with a ping pong ball and paddle. Played w/ 2 people against a garage door or if your mom has a storefront clothing boutique, against a plate glass window along a sidewalk in high school - to her chagrin.
@rungirl_2003: pillow dodgeball. it’s nice being the only girl in your house (I have 8 brothers, and i’m the oldest, 5 are half siblings), so it sucks but it’s also so rewarding at (very few) times.
@GoodwillGlenda: We would stuff out shirts with pillows and tie them to our legs and do Sumo wrestling.
@kwwhite7: Trampoline Dodge the Shoes Game: 1. Place all tennis shoes of contestants in middle of trampoline. 2. Jump and avoid being hit with a shoe while trying to outlast others. Last one standing wins!
@AGENTCR0SS: Trampoline game (seems everyone with a trampoline had some version): Place every type of ball you have on the trampoline. Start jumping. If you get knocked to the ground by a ball, you’re out. Last one standing wins
@todd75faw: Hand soccer with mini soccer balls. Had to be on the floor, couldn't stand, could only use hands, couldn't grab and throw the ball, just "kick" with hands. Used couch cushions or doorways as goals.
@Eddie_rado: Baseball. And I would assert the ghost runner as one of the better inventions of our time.
@ColinDeaverTV: My cousin and I would ball up pieces of paper, and use a blow-up bat to play home-run derby in the living room. Small room, so you had to hit the ball high up on the wall for it to count as a dinger.
@AndrewFord7: My brother and I created ace bandage baseball. Tied an ace bandage together as a ball and used one of those mini Louisville slugger bats. We’d pick our teams based on the rosters on Ken Griffey Jr baseball. You had to bat left or right depending on the player. Griffey = bat left.
@johnehoover: My kids invented something they called “Funka Lunka.” Not sure what the rules or objectives were, but it involved a trampoline, numerous bruises and the constant threat of lost teeth. And a lot of screaming. In fact, I think you could liken it to pro wrestling.
@levowinson: Couch football. Dad would sit on the couch and attempt me from touching the football to the back rest. Sounds easy but if you know my dad... lol
@epalmer26: Knee football. No running in the house so we played football on our knees.
@DanLindbladTV: My brother and I would play touch football around the first floor of our house. Had to self-pass, unlimited forward passes and you couldn’t get downed while the ball was in the air. Each new room was a 1st down. Living room is a TD. Somehow we didn’t break much
@KeganReneau: Full-fledged hockey in the living room using doorways as the goals with the OKC Blazers intro music playing as we began. What a time.
@Thrown_In_Trash: Your house easily adapts to a laundry basketball court. I led the NBA in hallway fastbreak points in 1986.
@jeret_periman: Jungle ball. Full contact basketball on a nerf goal.
@ryaber: Me and my brothers would recreate American Gladiators in our living room. The obstacle course competition involved Nerf guns, tennis balls, and milk crates for targets.
@christianreese_: Inside Baseball with mini bats (Until ceiling fan light broke).
@LNinman: Laundry baskets at the each end of the living room. Big roll of socks used for the basketball . Also basketball in the hayloft of the barn. You did not want to get knocked out of bounds.
@MackeyMckinney: Use to play baseball inside with a pair of socks rolled up into one and use our hands as a bat
@jasonkersey: Sockball. Brother and I rolled up our socks, used our clinched hands as a "bat" & played baseball in the living room. Sockball got permanently canceled when we broke one too many of my mom's things. We still talk about it at almost every family gathering.
@BobPrzybylo: Definitely Breakthrough & Conquer from American Gladiators. Nerf football to get to the couch, TD. Then we had a circle rug that was the conquer ring. Perfect. Assault with tennis balls was easy to recreate, too.
@GlenBrockenbush: My cousins and I created a swimming pool game called "Buckethead" but I would not recommend it. Involved one person putting a bucket on their head and getting pelted by Splash Bombs, trying to see who could last the longest. Soon, tennis balls got involved and game got shut down.
@mandajsullivan: used to do a grounder drill with my little brother in our living room. he’d toss up a rubber ball and I’d hit it with my bare hands back to him at different speeds, locations, etc. he’d have to “field” it and throw it against a door that was “first base.”
@JaredRyanPorter: Once had a five-hole golf course installed throughout the house. We used ping pong balls and players could use just one club of their choosing for the entire round.
@CKennedy247: I’ve been know to cut up solo cups, place them in various spots around my house and grab my rarely-used clubs for some in-house makeshift mini golf.
@zcampbell13: House Golf - We used nerf balls as golf balls and wedges and moved a cup around to create holes. Just like golf, least strokes wins but we didn’t set par.
@Jweezy_98: Knee volleyball with the couch as the net.
Transcript staff submissions
Dillon Hart (Transcript staff): As the younger of two energetic boys, I spent much of my youth losing. My big brother always had the edge over me — he was older, faster, stronger, more confident. One-on-one hoops got old pretty quickly.
We resorted to H.O.R.S.E., 21, Gotcha, your standard creative gym games, but the most fun I ever had came during our dunk contests.
The day we discovered our street-hoop's height could be adjusted as low as seven feet, well, that was a game-changer. Suddenly we had to ability and showmanship of Vince Carter, right there in our driveway. Reverse 360s, Tomahawks, self-oops off the backboard...
And yeah, my big brother would still own me consistently because even with a low rim he could jump about 12 inches higher. But at least I could lose with style, like Dominique Wilkins or Steve Francis.
It wasn't a blowout (especially when were self-scoring). In those moments, I actually felt like a real athlete. Then we'd go back up to regulation height and I'd go back to building my brick house. But the shred of glory was all worth it.
Jesse Crittendon (Transcript staff): Me and a couple friends made a fancy table football game. I had a small field plastic field goal and a very small rubber football that was the size of a sugar packet and flat to the ground, so we taped several pieces of paper together and drew yardage lines on them to make a football field. We had kickoffs, a down and distance system, an extra point system, and a sudden death overtime. The game was played in two 10-minute halves. Whoever wasn't playing served as the ref.
Tyler Palmateer (Transcript staff): We just called it "Buckin’ Bronco." Which makes a lot of sense.
We took a plastic seesaw, intended for toddlers, and violently rocked it back and forth until one of us was sitting in the seat vertically with the other person holding them up with their back to the floor.
We’d time how long we could stay up there. Eight seconds was the goal.
—
