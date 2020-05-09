'It's what I signed up for': These former athletes turned to nursing after sports

Kaylee Woodall and her teammates had Carl Albert softball rolling in high school. The Bombers won back-to-back state titles before Woodall graduated.
Next came more softball at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. By 2012, after earning first- and second-team all-conference honors, it was time for Woodall to figure out what was next for her life.
“I just really like to take care of people,” she said. “I originally thought I wanted to be a doctor, and started to work in urgent care. I decided instead of a doctor I wanted to be a nurse.”
Nurses were able to have more patient contact, Woodall thought, and that was what she was really after.
She never had a global pandemic on her radar.
“No way,” she said. “I never even thought about it.”
National Nurses Week came to a close Sunday, but respect for Woodall and those like her remained steady. Stories of medical workers quarantining away from families while they treat the coronavirus have given new perspective to what those in the field are dealing with.
Woodall, 30, isn’t treating coronavirus patients in the Norman Regional Health System. She works in endoscopy, the type of medicine that examines organs and cavities inside the body.
But she has a unique insight into the world of public health and what those working in it are facing in the current climate.
“Mostly people ask what I’ve heard, or you know, what is my opinion about it,” she said. “If they hear something, they want to verify it.”
Woodall’s mom recently asked her about antibody testing. In unsettling times, and as people take extra public health precautions with states reopening in the wake of the COVID-19 wave, they have more questions than ever.
“I think it’s just the unknown,” Woodall said. “There’s a lot of questions, a lot of gray area. I think just not knowing.”
Quality nurses come from all backgrounds. Former athletes — whose quick thinking and strong stomachs on the court or field — are well prepared for nursing.
Meagan Pinnick, 27, also works in endoscopy within Norman Regional Health System.
Growing up in Lindsay, she was a cheerleader and played softball. Pinnick became interested in medicine because her grandmother received home treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease.
Pinnick would help with tube feedings or anything else needed, sometimes using a stethoscope her grandfather had bought her when she was 6 years old.
After graduating in 2011 and completing her degree at OU, there was no question what Pinnick would do for work. She began working as a nurse less than a year ago, last July, with no idea what was on the horizon.
“I definitely did not anticipate a global pandemic,” Pinnick said.
Norman Regional has done its part by ensuring proper personal protective equipment for its employees. But the job is still accompanied by risk.
Pinnick and Woodall were both asked: Are they ever scared?
“It’s a little intimidating … It’s nerve racking,” said Pinnick, who has three toddlers at her Blanchard home.
Woodall has three kids at home in Shawnee.
“It’s a little scary,” Woodall said. “I don’t want to bring it back to them. But we have PPE and I know that I’ll do my best to keep myself as safe as possible.
“And this my job, to take care of patients. It’s what I signed up for.”
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.