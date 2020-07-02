It’s business, as usual, this weekend at Westwood Golf Club.
The Norman course will host its 45th annual Westwood Invitational, albeit with a few precautions in place.
“It's been pretty much the norm,” said Westwood Golf Club’s head pro Rick Parrish of planning this year’s event. “But I mean, there for a while, we didn't even know if we're gonna be able to do it.”
Norman’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses put the 2020 tournament in jeopardy. The city has gradually reopened in phases, providing the golf course plan its the Fourth of July weekend event.
The Westwood Invitational, which begins its first round today, will still implement safety measures for its participants.
First, the field was capped at 140. Participants will be paired in groups of no larger than four and tee times — the first is at 7 a.m. and the last at 1:30 p.m. — will be staggered by 10 minutes.
Parrish said golf carts will be disinfected with each use and the course will work to accommodate golfers not comfortable with sharing a cart with others.
Beverage tickets will be similar to last year’s event but meals will be prepackaged for to-go eating, as opposed to the regular buffet-style setup.
One of the biggest changes from the 2019 event will be the lack of a Saturday night cookout and live music for golfers.
Despite the modifications, Parrish said the response for the tournament has been solid, all things considered.
• Hurley returns to defend title: JR Hurley will return to Westwood after winning the championship flight last year.
The Norman North alumnus held on by a stroke to beat Dalton Daniel for his second championship-flight title in 2019. His first came in 2015.
Hurley, who played collegiately at Sam Houston State, will tee off at 7:30 a.m. Friday with Max Showalter and Ryan Munson.
2019 winners Blake Garland (masters), Blake Thompson (first flight) and Larry Saxon (fourth flight) are also a part of this year's field.
Westwood Invitational weather forecast
• Friday: High 95 | Humidity: 61% | Wind E 6 mph | Rain: 20%
• Saturday: High 93 | Humidity 65% | Wind ENE 8 mph | Rain 20%
• Sunday: High 91 | Humidity 69% | Wind E 8 mph | Rain 20%
Joe Buettner
405-366-3580
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
List of past champions
Westwood Invitational
Westwood Park Golf Course
Championship Flight
1976: Jay Colliatie
1977: Rick Long
1978: Doug Bailess
1979: Lawrence Field
1980: Mark Brooks
1981: Carl Higgins
1982: Richard Ryden
1983: Windy Miller
1984: Mike Sullivan
1985: Fred Lutz
1986: Mike Davidson
1987: Jeff Schmiedbauer
1988: Fred Lutz
1989: Tim Graves
1990: Fred Lutz
1991: Joe Nick
1992: Tim Graves
1993: Mike Clayton
1994: Fred Lutz
1995: Tim Graves
1996: Tim Graves
1997: Russ Farley
1998: Freddie Wisdom
1999: Tim Fleming
2000: Freddie Wisdom
2001: Jack Eckart
2002: Greg Bray
2003: Bryan Reed
2004: Andre Metzger Jr.
2005: Ryan Rainer
2006: Kelsey Cline
2007: Jeff Cox
2008: Kelsey Cline
2009: Sam Powell
2010: Kelsey Cline
2011: Sam Powell
2012: Kelsey Cline
2013: Michael Gellerman
2014: Derek Dodd
2015: J.R. Hurley
2016: Brad Dalke
2017: Joseph Lemieux
2018: Luke Phillips
2019: J.R. Hurley
