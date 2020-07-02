It’s business, as usual, this weekend at Westwood Golf Club.

The Norman course will host its 45th annual Westwood Invitational, albeit with a few precautions in place.

“It's been pretty much the norm,” said Westwood Golf Club’s head pro Rick Parrish of planning this year’s event. “But I mean, there for a while, we didn't even know if we're gonna be able to do it.”

Norman’s COVID-19 restrictions on businesses put the 2020 tournament in jeopardy. The city has gradually reopened in phases, providing the golf course plan its the Fourth of July weekend event.

The Westwood Invitational, which begins its first round today, will still implement safety measures for its participants.

First, the field was capped at 140. Participants will be paired in groups of no larger than four and tee times — the first is at 7 a.m. and the last at 1:30 p.m. — will be staggered by 10 minutes.

Parrish said golf carts will be disinfected with each use and the course will work to accommodate golfers not comfortable with sharing a cart with others.

Beverage tickets will be similar to last year’s event but meals will be prepackaged for to-go eating, as opposed to the regular buffet-style setup.

One of the biggest changes from the 2019 event will be the lack of a Saturday night cookout and live music for golfers.

Despite the modifications, Parrish said the response for the tournament has been solid, all things considered.

• Hurley returns to defend title: JR Hurley will return to Westwood after winning the championship flight last year.

The Norman North alumnus held on by a stroke to beat Dalton Daniel for his second championship-flight title in 2019. His first came in 2015.

Hurley, who played collegiately at Sam Houston State, will tee off at 7:30 a.m. Friday with Max Showalter and Ryan Munson.

2019 winners Blake Garland (masters), Blake Thompson (first flight) and Larry Saxon (fourth flight) are also a part of this year's field.

Westwood Invitational weather forecast

• Friday: High 95 | Humidity: 61% | Wind E 6 mph | Rain: 20%

• Saturday: High 93 | Humidity 65% | Wind ENE 8 mph | Rain 20%

• Sunday: High 91 | Humidity 69% | Wind E 8 mph | Rain 20%

Joe Buettner

405-366-3580

Follow me @ByJoeBuettner

jbuettner@normantranscript.com

List of past champions

Westwood Invitational

Westwood Park Golf Course

Championship Flight

1976: Jay Colliatie

1977: Rick Long

1978: Doug Bailess

1979: Lawrence Field

1980: Mark Brooks

1981: Carl Higgins

1982: Richard Ryden

1983: Windy Miller

1984: Mike Sullivan

1985: Fred Lutz

1986: Mike Davidson

1987: Jeff Schmiedbauer

1988: Fred Lutz

1989: Tim Graves

1990: Fred Lutz

1991: Joe Nick

1992: Tim Graves

1993: Mike Clayton

1994: Fred Lutz

1995: Tim Graves

1996: Tim Graves

1997: Russ Farley

1998: Freddie Wisdom

1999: Tim Fleming

2000: Freddie Wisdom

2001: Jack Eckart

2002: Greg Bray

2003: Bryan Reed

2004: Andre Metzger Jr.

2005: Ryan Rainer

2006: Kelsey Cline

2007: Jeff Cox

2008: Kelsey Cline

2009: Sam Powell

2010: Kelsey Cline

2011: Sam Powell

2012: Kelsey Cline

2013: Michael Gellerman

2014: Derek Dodd

2015: J.R. Hurley

2016: Brad Dalke

2017: Joseph Lemieux

2018: Luke Phillips

2019: J.R. Hurley

