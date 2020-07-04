Norman native John Crum made the trip back home for the 45th annual Westwood Invitational this weekend.
After a Day 1 even-par 70, Crum, who now lives in St. Petersburg, Florida, fired a 2-over 72 to finish Saturday's second round.
“I played so-so,” said Crum, who's competing in the Masters flight. “Missed a lot of short putts and left a lot of putts short, it was all putting really ... [my] ball-striking is really good.”
Crum, who won the Masters flight in 2002 and 2017, relishes the chance to play the tournament, as well as visit his parents who still live in Oklahoma.
“It’s a good opportunity to come see them,” Crum said. “I went to high school here and played this golf course I don’t how many times. It’s a fun course, it’s not overly taxing and doesn’t wear you out basically.”
Crum said he’s played the tournament around 13 times over the past 22 years.
“The way they run the tournament is fun, the overall atmosphere of the guys is pretty laid back and it’s just a fun golf course,” Crum said. “A lot of the courses we play back in Florida, they stretch it out to 7,300 or 7,400 yards, so it gets to be a long day. This [course] is fun, you can kind of mess around and still shoot a good number.”
Crum said the courses in Florida greatly differ from Westwood Golf Club.
“The grass is different,” Crum said. “We usually play a lot of stuff with a lot of grain, Bermuda which pulls the ball one way or another. Here it’s a lot of bentgrass so it rolls a little truer.”
Playing this tournament, Crum knows he can go low with his lowest round at Westwood being a 64, he said. This event also gives him added confidence going back to Florida to play.
“Out here it’s three days of good golf where I know I can go low,” Crum said. “... [Playing here] usually leads to better playing for me when I get back to Florida actually.”
The Westwood Invitational also gives Crum a chance to catch up with some old friends, as well as see some familiar faces from the previous tournaments here.
“[It’s fun] getting to come back and see some of the same guys,” Crum said. “It’s funny, some years you see them consecutively and then some years they’re gone for a while and then they come back again. It’s good.”
