Hayden Meiser couldn’t help but feel confident in her sophomore year at Oklahoma Baptist University.
The Norman High alumnus felt like she was playing some of her best golf but her and the Bison's postseason aspirations dissolved as the coronavirus pandemic shut down all NCAA spring sports.
Meiser spent quarantine constructing a makeshift golf course in her family’s backyard with nowhere to practice. While she was unable to work on her driving and putting, her wedging and chipping have never looked better, she said in jest.
The state has since reopened and the former Tiger golfer is competing again, including this weekend at the Westwood Invitational.
Meiser, who’s playing in the masters flight for the second consecutive year, fired a 12-over 82.
Overall, she wasn’t pleased with her start to the 45th edition of the tournament. Although, she is happy to have golf back in her life.
“It kind of gives me a sense of hope that normalcy is coming,” she said.
Meiser is now working toward getting back to where she left off in March when OBU’s spring season abruptly ended.
The Bison golfer, who is the 2020 Westwood Invitational’s lone female golfer, feels this weekend’s event will assist her comeback efforts.
“The competition's definitely different,” Meiser said. “It definitely pushes me to a different level. It gets you ready for qualifying in the fall at school, so it puts me in different circumstances that I'd never been in before.”
Day 1 recap
• Championship flight: Owasso’s Erik Haworth enjoyed a solid opening-round performance to take the Day 1 lead in the championship flight.
Haworth shot a 6-under 64, which included birdies on holes 1, 3, 4, 5, 13 and 16.
Joe Lemieux, the championship flight’s 2018 winner, trails Haworth by a stroke. Austin Davis and Payte Owen are tied for third, both shooting a 4-under 66.
Brad Purcell finished Day 1 with a 2-over 72, putting him tied for 18th in the flight. He had Friday’s lone hole-in-one, however, on the par-3 second hole.
• Masters flight: Jeff Turner and Jesse Willingham shared the Day 1 lead. Both shot a 3-under 67.
Turner’s home course is Catoosa’s Cherokee Hills Golf Club, while Willingham’s is Oklahoma City’s Earlywine Golf Club.
Kael McFarland and Tyler Willey both trail Turner and Willingham by a stroke.
• First flight: Norman’s Sean Boyd shared the round-one lead with John Gustafson.
Both had the first flight’s low rounds of 2-over 72. Jeff Penny and Josh Simpson are tied for third, after both shot a 3-over 73.
• Second flight: A pair of Oklahoma City metro golfers tied for the second flight lead following Day 1.
Andre Metzger, whose home course is Westwood, and Oklahoma City’s Justin Adams each shot a 2-over 72.
John Reese of Norman shot a 2-over 74 to finish in the top three on Friday.
• Third flight: Owasso’s Jared Lyons shot an even 70 to lead his flight by eight strokes on Friday.
Norman’s Steve Heck and Kenny Hines both fired an 8-over 78 for a share of second place.
• Fourth flight: Bobby Orr, a Westwood Golf Club regular, shot a handicap-adjusted 7-under 63 on Friday.
He leads the way in the fourth flight, narrowly edging fellow Westwood members Jerry Broms and Matt Fair for the Day 1 advantage.
