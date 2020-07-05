Former Westwood Invitational winners Joe Lemieux and Luke Phillips provided an entertaining final 18 holes to the championship flight on Sunday.
Lemieux and Phillips entered Day 3 of Oklahoma’s largest stroke-play event with a share of the group lead, along with JD Metzger. The spotlight gradually narrowed to Lemieux and Phillips, however, as Metzger shot a 2-over 72 on Sunday.
Neither Lemieux, 2017’s championship flight winner, nor Phillips, who won in 2018, could separate themselves through 52 holes. Lemieux grabbed a one-stroke advantage by the 18th, however, after Phillips bogeyed the par-3 17th hole.
Lemieux, a senior on the University of Central Oklahoma’s golf team, sealed his second Westwood Invitational victory by birdieing the par-4 18th to edge Phillips by two shots. He is the seventh golfer in 45 years to win the Westwood Invitational championship flight more than once.
Lemieux, who grew up in Newalla, Oklahoma, is slowly returning to form after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic canceled his spring season. He secured a top-five finish at The Railer, Kansas Stroke Play Championship, a week ago, boosting his confidence heading into the Westwood Invitational.
“I'm happy with where my game is now,” Lemieux said. “... I had some decent momentum coming in, so I figured I'd be able to do something nice here.”
Lemieux debuted at the Norman tournament in 2017 but didn’t play in it the following year.
He returned in 2019 and it’s become an enjoyable summer tournament for the former Christian Heritage Academy standout.
"It's a great atmosphere," Lemieux said. "There's no animosity or anything like that. It's just a bunch of guys that want to have fun around July 4, so it's a great event. And if I'm ever around here, I'll always do my best to come and play."
• Masters flight: A three-person playoff was necessary to settle the Masters flight.
Jay Baker, Tyler Willey and Kael McFarland finished with 54-hole totals of 213. Baker birdied on the one-hole playoff to win the flight.
Baker, who shot a 1-over 71 on Sunday, last won the Masters flight in 2007.
• First flight: Josh Simpson held on to win the first flight, despite firing a weekend high of 7-over 77 on Sunday. Simpson, who won the third flight in 2005 and second flight in 2006, was far ahead of the group, though, through 36 holes.
John Gustafson and Jake Hartzog finished second and third, respectively.
• Second flight: Justin Adams won the Westwood Invitational second flight for the first time, shooting a 7-over 77 Sunday.
John Reese was four strokes off from Adams, while Garrett Owings placed third.
• Third flight: Steve Heck surpassed Day 2’s leader, Jared Lyons, with a 10-over 80 to win the third flight.
Lyons shot an 18-over 88 after firing an even-par 70 and 8-over 78 on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Chase Schwabe placed third.
• Fourth flight: Robert Castleberry beat Jerry Broms by two strokes to take the fourth flight.
Castleberry, who won the fourth flight in 2018, shot a handicap-adjusted 71 on Sunday, while Broms fired a 4-over 74.
Matt Fair and Hayden Vernia shared third.
