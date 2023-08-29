Oklahoma released the first depth chart of the season ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas State.
Still, many of the position battles that have been grinding since spring practice haven’t been decided yet. Five starting spots on the Sooners’ depth chart include an “or” next to them, signifying that two or more players could start at that position on Saturday.
Four of those open starting spots are on the defensive side of the ball, and one (running back) is on the offensive side of the ball.
The Sooners’ depth chart appears far more set on the offensive side of the ball, but Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables said plenty can still change.
At running back, the starting spot will go to either redshirt senior Marcus Major or walk-on junior Tawee Walker, followed by sophomore Javontae Barnes and redshirt freshman Gavin Sawchuck.
“He’s been really consistent,” Venables said about Walker. “Physical. Available, which is your best ability, is availability. He’s just been a guy that you can count on. Really dependable. Tough, physical.”
Walker played in 11 games last season, but carried the ball just 18 times for 68 yards. He was the Sooners’ leading rusher during the spring game with eight rushes for 37 yards.
Williams earns starting cornerback spot
The Sooners listed Gentry Williams as the starter at the second corner position. The sophomore missed time in the spring after he collapsed during practice.
Venables praised Williams work ethic this fall, but said the spot will be occupied by several different players early in the season.
“I’ll be honest, it’s still really ongoing,” Venables said. “You know, I expect to play a lot of guys at the corner position. We got tremendous youth there and we gotta get these guys growing up quickly. But Gentry, he’s got tremendous work ethic, really smart. He cares, he’s passionate, he’s tough.”
Either Kendel Dolby or Makari Vickers will be next in line to replace Williams, but Jasiah Wagoner, Kani Walker and Jacobe Johnson could also receive playing time.
Both Reggie Pearson or Key Lawrence could get the start at free safety against the Red Wolves.
Arnold named backup quarterback
The journey for freshman five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold begins as the Sooners’ No. 2 heading into the first week of the season.
The Sooners had to turn to their backup quarterback when Dillon Gabriel went down with an injury against TCU and missed the following game against Texas. Backup quarterback Davis Beville had only thrown two passes up until that point and ended up completing 13 of 28 passes for 88 yards and an interception.
This season, Venables said the staff plans to give Arnold opportunities early in the season, so he’ll be ready in case he’s ever really needed.
Arnold completed six of 14 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown during the Sooners’ spring game.
“Other than the spring game, you don’t have any real-game experience,” Venables said about Arnold. “You don’t want the first time they’re in a real game to be when you don’t have any other real options. So we’ve got to do a good job of managing that.”
Replacing three starters on offensive line
The Sooners’ offensive line is returning just two starters from last season, but doesn’t have any “or’s” on the depth chart.
Stanford-transfer Walter Rouse will take over the left tackle spot and Tyler Guyton will be making his sixth career start (five at OU) on Saturday at right tackle. Redshirt sophomore Savion Byrd will start at left guard.
Andrew Raym and McKade Mettauer return with 58 combined starts over their career.
