Marcus Major’s main focus has been his health as he prepares for his fifth season with the program.
The fifth year senior has only played in 10 games once in his career. A three-star recruit by 247Sports from Millwood, Major saw action in three games his freshman season before going down with a shoulder injury.
In 2021 he wasn’t able to play early in the season due to academic ineligibility, and then last season he had an ankle injury and missed four games.
Then, Major broke his hand late in spring practice and was forced to miss the spring game.
He returned to practice this fall and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has seen positives from the team’s most experienced back.
“He’s a guy that’s had 14 good practices and a guy who’s had really good toughness in the room,” Lebby said after Tuesday’s practice. “He’s had really good leadership. So again, we’re looking for big things out of Marcus. Continue to keep him healthy and get him on the field every Saturday.”
The 6-0, 227-pound back has spent plenty of time in the Sooners’ training facility over the offseason. Immediately after finishing practice, Major heads straight for the team’s cold tubs to begin recovering.
It takes a constant effort from the staff and Major to make sure that he’s back healthy when the Sooners kick off the season against Arkansas State.
“I got a lot of supporters that got my back and I listen to them,” Major said. “So they ease it up on me. And for me I just kept my head up. Taking it day by day with recovery.”
Major saw action in nine games last season, but has only started one game in his career. He carried the ball 56 times for 227 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.
Playing behind starter Eric Gray, Major only reached double-digit carries twice last season. His biggest game came in the season opener, getting two touchdowns on seven carries for 54 yards.
Major also had 69 all-purpose yards against Nebraska, including a 24-yard touchdown catch on a double pass thrown by tight end Brayden Willis. He also had a touchdown on the ground and tied a season-high with 12 carries.
“Way more comfortable,” Major said about Lebby’s offense. “It’s our second season doing this system so I’m pretty comfortable with it. Basically know it like the back of my hand. So it’s just, we’re going to roll right now. It’s time to go.”
Major and Gray were both unavailable for the Sooners’ bowl game against Florida State. Freshmen Javontae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuck combined to rush for 208 yards on 42 carries and two touchdowns.
Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks enter the year as two more freshmen that can compete for playing time.
“They’re very impressive, man,” Major said about the freshmen. “Them two, they have a lot of talent baked up in them and with a couple more years with DeMarco they’re gonna be pretty good, you know what I’m saying. They both have explosive talent. Explosive. They’re gonna be great.”
