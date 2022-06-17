When Jackson Nicklaus went to the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning, Oklahoma was already in control.
A big seven-run second inning gave the Sooners an early 8-3 lead over Texas A&M, and 15 of their first 25 batters had already been on base. The Aggies stopped play for a pitching meeting on the mound before Nicklaus’ at-bat.
The freshman swung on the very first pitch and sent it deep into right field. The four-run home run gave the team a 12-3 lead in the fourth inning and put a stamp on the Sooners’ long-awaited return to Omaha, Neb.
It was only the third grand slam ever recorded in Omaha during the Men’s College World Series.
“That kind of heightened it a little bit, for sure,” Nicklaus said of the feat. “Going through the at-bat, though, they had that little pitching meeting. And I knew I wasn't going to be late to the fastball.”
“(I) struggled early against left-handed pitchers early in the season. I've been working hard on that, working on diagnosing pitches, separating balls and strikes. I saw the pitch out of the hand, a nice fastball and just tried to put a good swing on it.”
The Aggies would go on to answer back with five more runs, but that grand slam gave the Sooners enough cushion to hold on for a 13-8 win.
The Sooners got a walk and a single before Blake Robertson drove in the first run of the day on a groundout in the top of the first inning. They were walked three more times in the second but racked up four hits, including a three-run homer by Jimmy Crooks, to take an 8-0 lead.
Despite entering a unique environment as one of the tournament’s underdogs, Oklahoma displayed confidence and poise to break open the lead early.
“I thought they reacted really well,” OU head coach Skip Johnson said. “It's a lot different than Globe Life (Field). It seemed like it was about 20 degrees different, I'll tell you that right now. But the environment, the adrenaline of the environment, it will take a lot out of you. You’ve got to really focus on pitch to pitch. That's what we talk about, winning pitches.”
Despite the Sooners landing several big blows early, the Aggies didn’t go down easily. After giving up seven runs in the top of the second, Jordan Thompson brought in three runs on a home run over the left field wall in the second inning. The Aggies tacked on four more runs in the seventh inning, but the Sooners held them off over the final two innings to seal the win.
The Sooners will be short handed the rest of the way, however, as Brett Squires broke his hand during a plate appearance in the third inning. He’s expected to miss the rest of the season.
“I talked to Brett and just told him I was sorry,” Johnson said. “He worked really hard. His at-bats got a whole lot better. And I'm proud of these kids. They're just a team full of Davids. That's all they are, guys who believe in each other.”
Starting pitcher Jake Bennett played through the sixth inning, allowing five hits, four earned runs with three strikeouts and no walks. Johnson elected to bring in David Sandlin for his first appearance in a relieving role this season.
He only pitched through one inning, allowing two hits, four earned runs and one strikeout. Trevin Michael took over in the middle of the seventh and finished out the rest of the game allowing one hit and no runs with three strikeouts.
“I wanted to get David out there for an inning, just to get him out there,” Johnson said. “No better time to get him out there, he's probably going to start the third game, to get him comfortable. Whatever happened, it didn't matter.”
The Sooners will face the winner of Texas and Notre Dame at 6 p.m.