Has Oklahoma really already played seven games in the 2022-23 season?
The college football season seems to move faster and faster these days.
The first seven weeks have certainly been up and down for Oklahoma. There’s been a lot bad moments — being outscored 104-24 in a two-week span comes to mind — but there’s been some good moments, too. With the Sooners on their bye week, now is a good time to hand out some awards.
The Sooners have played 58 percent of their regular season, so technically the most accurate name for this column would be the “slightly-past-the-midpoint-of-the-season awards.” However, for simplicity’s sake, here are the Sooners’ midseason awards as picked by me:
(I realized quickly after starting this column that a lot of the awards were going to the Sooners’ offensively players. There just haven’t been a ton of good moments for the Sooners’ defense. However, I promise there are defensive mentions later in the column.)
Most Valuable Player: Dillon Gabriel
This was actually really hard. MVP can be mean a lot of different things, and it depends a ton on the team. Three different players came to mind for MVP.
But Gabriel’s return against Kansas last week showed why he’s the most valuable player to the Sooners this season.
Gabriel was injured in the second quarter against TCU on Oct. 1 and missed the Texas game on Oct 8. During that span of just over six quarters, the Sooners scored 14 points and totaled 360 yards (only 103 through the air).
The Sooners scored a season-high 52 points and gained 701 yards against Kansas, with Gabriel throwing for 403 yards. On the season, Gabriel has completed 114-of-175 passes (65 percent) and recorded 1,613 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also ran for 163 yards and three scores.
The redshirt junior hasn’t been perfect this season. But if we weren’t on the roster, it’d be fair to wonder if the Sooners would’ve won a Big 12 game this season.
He gives the Sooners a legitimately viable passing attack — he ranks 15th nationally in passer rating (166) — which also helps the running game. Without him, their offense doesn’t function. That makes him the MVP.
However, the next couple players on this list had legitimate arguments, too.
Breakout player: Brayden Willis
Willis’ career stats prior to this season? 36 catches, 484 yards, six touchdowns.
Willis’ stats through seven games this season? 20 catches, 312 yards, five touchdowns.
He’s on track to surpass his previous career totals in one season.
Yes, that’s partially because the tight end is getting more playing time in his fifth season. But he’s been a revelation for the Sooners, and he's providing (I’d argue) the most consistency and versatility of anybody on offense.
He’s second on the team in receptions and yards, and leads the team in receiving touchdowns. He’s a dynamic receiver in all areas of the field. He also has the Sooners’ longest play from scrimmage (a 78-yard reception in the first quarter against TCU.)
But Willis is much more than a receiver. His blocking is a key reason for the Sooners’ rushing success. He even took some snaps at quarterback in Gabriel’s absence against Texas.
He completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Major against Nebraska, which helped the Sooners fully pull away. That makes him the only non-Gabriel player to throw both a touchdown and a pass of more than 20 yards.
I think many people expected Willis to have a big year. I don’t know how many people expected him to have this kind of season. If he keeps it up, he should absolutely be drafted into the NFL next season.
Most Improved Player: Eric Gray
Gray, just like a lot of fans, was disappointed by his performance last season. He was good — 641 total yards, 5.2 yards per carry, four touchdowns — but he didn't have the kind of impact he was hoping for when he transferred from Tennessee.
That hasn’t been the case this season. He’s not only been a lot better, he’s been one of the most productive players in college football.
Through seven games, Gray has 97 carries for 695 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and his 7.2 yards-per-carry average ranks third nationally. He’s added 14 catches for 105 yards.
Essentially, he’s gotten more touches and doing more with them.
He has four games of 100 rushing yards or more, and he’s coming off a career-best performance against Kansas with 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Like Willis, Gray has greatly improved his draft stock this season.
Most valuable freshmen: Jovantae Barnes, Jaren Kanak
Let’s start with Barnes.
The former 4-star running back didn’t see much playing time early in the year, but he’s been a key offensive player with Major missing time due to injury.
Barnes scored his first touchdown and notched his first 100-yard rushing game at the same time, going for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries against TCU. He followed that up with another standout performance against Kansas, going for 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The path to being the Sooners’ running back of the future is there for Barnes.
On a defense that’s really struggled, particularly in conference play, Kanak has really stood out. Despite limited playing time, the freshman linebacker is ninth on the team in tackles (21) and is one of only two players with a forced fumble and fumble recovery. He led the team in tackles against Nebraska last month.
There’s obviously things he can improve. But if he sees more playing time during the second half of the season, expect Kanak to make big plays.
Those are the big awards. Here's a few other smaller ones:
• Best offensive play: There’s a lot of viable candidates, but I think Gavin Freeman’s 46-yard touchdown against UTEP is the answer.
It was simply a really cool moment to see a walk-on receiver score a long touchdown. Though he almost topped it against Kansas with a 41-yard diving catch down the left sideline.
• Best defensive play: C.J. Couldon’s interception against Kansas takes it here. Not only in its impressiveness — he tipped the ball in midair and then caught it after falling to the ground — but it was also a crucial play for the Sooners’ defense.
• Best offensive performance: Marvin Mims’ game against Kansas came at the perfect time for the Sooners. After not recording a catch against Texas, Mims finished with a career-high nine catches for a team-high 106 yards on 16 targets against the Jayhawks.
Mims has been the Sooners’ best perimeter option since he arrived in Norman, and the offense functions best when he’s heavily involved. The Kansas game was the perfect example.
• Best defensive performance: Though he’s gone quiet since then, Reggie Grimes’ game against UTEP — 2.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss — helped give the Sooners’ defense early optimism.
Grimes will really be needed to step up over the second half of the year.
