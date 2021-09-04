MOORE – As this latest edition of the Moore War drew to a close, the public address announcer at Moore Schools Stadium issued a message: No students on the field until after the postgame award presentation.
Like the swarm of giddy Moore High School students that had already crept out of the stands and gathered behind their team’s bench was ever going to listen.
As soon as the clock ticked down to zero, the Lions faithful surged out onto the field, not stopping until they reached the west end zone. There, they mobbed their football team, which had just snapped one of the longest streaks in Oklahoma high school sports.
Denver Wolfe threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns, Marcus Dockins racked up 80 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns and Julio Sandoval ran for 95 yards and a score, leading Moore to a 40-14 win over Westmoore Friday night and ending the Jaguars’ 21-game winning streak in the crosstown rivalry.
“Our coaches did a good job convincing us that we were better than them,” Wolfe said. “... We really believed we were going to win.”
Of course the Lions (2-0) were aware that the last Moore War victory won by their school came before all of their lifetimes. They just didn’t show it.
Westmoore (0-2) came out looking to be the aggressor. On the game’s first drive, the Jaguars’ offensive line opened up solid holes for senior running back Brandon Albert, who ripped off chunk gains to get his team in scoring range.
But Moore forced Westmoore into 3rd-and-long and brought pressure on Shyheim Johnson, forcing the first-year starting quarterback to toss up a wobbler right into the hands of Lucas Jones. The senior raced 75 yards for the opening touchdown, and while the Jaguars equalized when Xavier Simpkins took the ensuing kickoff to the house, the tone was set.
The Lions never really stopped Albert, who ran for 202 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown. But they refused to be worn down by Westmoore’s ground game, instead coming up with numerous big stops by getting pressure on Johnson, who completed just 11 of his 28 passes.
“We knew that they were gonna be able to run the ball and they had fast weapons outside,” said Moore coach Brad Hill. “Keep tackling, keep wrapping them up and just try to get some key stops. Then give our offense a chance to counter and do what they do.”
Moore’s offense ripped off several big plays. On the Lions’ first offensive series, Wolfe hit CJ Simon for a 72-yard catch-and-run over the middle, giving them a 14-7 lead. Arnold ran in for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, but after that, it was all Moore.
Wolfe made plays with his legs and arm, setting up Sandoval’s eight-yard touchdown run with a key third-down scramble. Then, with five minutes to go before halftime, he placed a perfect ball on a fade route to Dockins, who caught it in the end zone for a 13-yard score.
“We were able to exploit a lot of matchups, putting our best receivers in the slot and keep going at them,” Wolfe said.
The Lions received the second-half kickoff and needed just three plays to score again. Wolfe threaded multiple defenders to hit Dockins on a 22-yard gain, and Dockins burst through the middle and stayed upright long enough to find paydirt on a 23-yard run to make it 34-14.
From there, it became a test of composure. Moore turned it over twice in their own territory in the third quarter, but both times their defense came up with big stops to prevent Westmoore from getting any spark.
Finally, Dockins hammered home a two-yard touchdown run with four minutes to play, sealing the win for the Lions.
“We came back and broke the streak,” Dockins said. “Made everybody proud. Just proud of everybody on the team. We came out and did what we’re supposed to.”
Moore will host Norman High next Thursday, while Westmoore will take on Southmoore Friday.
“We saw them play against Norman North [Thursday] and we know what kind of firepower they have on offense,” Hill said. “We’re happy tonight, we’re celebrating tonight, but we’re ready to go to work.”