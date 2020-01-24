MOORE — Aaliyah Moore sprinted toward her team’s basket and caught a strike from her Moore High teammate, Ashanti Day.
She just had one player to beat to the rim — Bishop Miege’s Payton Verhulst.
Moore took one dribble, drew contact from Verhulst but still made the lay-up.
“That and-one,” Moore said. “I needed that.”
Moore, who thought she started the night slow, let out a roar and pumped her right fist after finishing the play. It added to her game-high 38 points and fueled the Lions’ 82-68 win on Friday.
The atmosphere was much to process for Aaliyah Moore, ESPN.com's No. 7 prospect nationally in the 2021 class.
The Lions (12-3) were fighting for a spot in the John Nobles Invitational championship. But Verhulst’s presence also added to Aaliyah’s excitement.
Moore and Verhulst were members of the USA Women's U16 National Team last summer at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Puerto Aysén, Chile.
“She was one of my closest teammates when we were down in Chile,” said Moore, who roomed with Verhulst and Saylor Poffenbarger during the event.
“I love her to death. So many props to her, she’s an exceptional player. I love playing with her and against her. She makes me better.”
Moore lights up as she remembers the times she and Verhulst had on the Team USA trip.
The two, along with Poffenbarger, would log on to Instagram and hold pregame live video chats for their followers. The broadcasts would range from the Team USA players dancing to showing off that game’s jerseys.
"We always laughed together," Moore said. "It was just so much fun."
Both Moore and Verhulst stood out in their hardwood reunion — Moore with her 38 points and Verhulst with her 26.
Although, Bishop Miege — a private school based in Roeland Park, Kansas — collectively gave the Lions, who rank seventh in Class 6A, a daunting task in their home tournament semifinal game.
Bishop Miege has won five of the past six Class 4A state titles, which is the third-largest classification in the Kansas State High School Activities Association.
“That’s why we invited them down,” Moore head coach Brent Hodges said. “We wanted to have a great tournament and a great team to play. We knew it was going to be a lot of fun and a great challenge.”
Bishop Miege led 19-13 after the first quarter before the Lions poured in 34 points in the second quarter — Aaliyah Moore was responsible for half of those points.
“Tonight was one probably one of the best games I’ve ever seen her play,” Hodges said.
Day, the Lions’ senior guard who’s committed to play at Newman University, also added to the stellar offensive night. She scored a team second-leading 19 points.
NHS junior Raychael Harjo also eclipsed double figures, scoring 11 in the win.
6A’s third-ranked Choctaw (14-0), which beat Norman North 49-32 on Friday, awaits the Lions in the John Nobles Invitational title game at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“I can’t wait,” said Aaliyah Moore, who aims to successfully defend the Lions’ 2019 tournament crown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.