Just making it to the Class 6A state tourney for the first time in 17 years, Moore had already charted a bit of history when it arrived at Lloyd Noble Center Thursday afternoon to take on Putnam City West.
Now it’s made more.
Not since 1990, when the Lions finished state runners-up, had the program won once arriving at the state tournament.
Now, 32 years later, thanks to a fourth-quarter explosion coach Gregg Hardin said he knew was coming, they have.
Netting 19 points over the last 5 1/2 minutes, the Lions, eventually, blew past the Patriots 53-48.
From trailing 38-36 early in the final frame, Moore put the game away in the final minute, pushing its lead to eight points. Only a who-cares buzzer-beating 3 from P.C. West’s Elijah James produced the final five-point margin.
“As a coaching staff, we were thinking we were going to make a run,” Hardin said. “We always make some kind of a run at some point in time … We knew we were going to make that run. We just wanted to stay close and not get too far away.”
That’s what happened.
For three quarters-plus, neither team could sustain any traction, and neither team could establish any kind of a real lead, both topping out at four-point advantages.
Before the big run came, the Lions had netted points on three straight possessions only once, in the first quarter, while the Patriots managed the feat twice, alongside the Lions' opening-frame run and again to begin the third quarter.
But in the fourth, after suffering turnovers on three of its previous four trips, Moore netted 18 points in the space of eight possessions, beginning the charge with a Malachi Lee-assisted alley-oop layup from Marcus Dockins and ending with a natural three-point play from Lee that made it 52-45, effectively putting the game away.
“We finally stopped them from penetrating, got some rebounds, got a couple of steals and got in transition and got some layups,” Hardin said. “That’s how we’ve got to play.”
Through three quarters, Moore had knocked down 12 of 32 shots from the field. In the last eight, it made 8 of 11.
Chianti Tramble, who spent some time as a Norman High Tiger before arriving at Moore, led the Lions with 11 points, five assists and two steals, making 4 of 5 shots and 3 of 4 free throws.
Lee finished with a game-high 13 points, making 5 of 9 shots. Darian Grant came up big with 10 points and a co-game-high eight rebounds.
Carlsheon Young led the Patriots with 11 points. Orian Scales added 10.
Helping the Lions stay in the game early was a rebounding advantage that reached 36-25 by the final buzzer.
In addition to Grant’s eight boards, Dockins and Lonato Henderson both grabbed six.
Moore moved to 20-7 and will play the winner of tonight’s 7 p.m. matchup between Edmond Memorial and Edmond Santa Fe at 6 p.m. Friday, back at Lloyd Noble Center. P.C. West fell to 20-6.
“I’m really proud of the kids,” Hardin said.
Why not?
They made history.