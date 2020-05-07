Column: 'Coach Carter' follows sports movie playbook while still making for a classic

• Editor's note: The Transcript sports staff is writing columns this week about their favorite sports movies.
Happy accidents are much welcomed in today’s climate.
I experienced a great one Wednesday afternoon when I clicked the “play” button on my laptop, expecting to hear a podcast.
My laptop had different plans.
For some reason, the iTunes application opened and played the 2005 film “Coach Carter.”
I didn’t expect to spend my afternoon working from home with coach Ken Carter and the Richmond High Oilers. Yet, I couldn’t help myself.
As with every viewing, I get lost in a sports film that hits all the right emotional notes and doesn’t do a terrible job of portraying the sport it revolves around, which is the downfall of a lot of sports films.
Is it a bit cookie-cutter as far as sports movie plots go? Yes.
Do I care? Absolutely not.
If you’re unfamiliar with the film, it stars Samuel L. Jackson, who portrays the movie's namesake. It’s not 1994’s “Pulp Fiction,” but it’s a gripping performance that makes me want to run through a wall for this man.
Based on true events, Jackson plays a high school basketball coach at his alma mater, Richmond High School. The dysfunctional team, in desperate need of someone who cares about their future, receives a wake-up call the minute Carter arrives. He asks his players to sign contracts to maintain C+ grade point averages, sit in the front of each of their classes, wear a suit on gameday and commit to 10 hours of community service.
Throughout the film, Carter’s emphasis on academics and professionalism is met with criticism from players, parents, teachers and school administrators.
It forces Carter to take drastic measures to ensure his players meet their end of the contract, such as locking them out of practice and forfeiting games to get their grades up. This all unfolds, despite their incredible success on the hardwood.
So, where does the movie succeed?
These aren’t your typical lovable losers. I wouldn’t even call them underdogs. The student-athletes Carter is trying to get through to were never given much of an opportunity to win in the first place.
Their world is confined to an area where they don’t see much hope of ever leaving. Where violence consumes their streets and animosity is as normal as hospitality. This story arc typically leads down a path toward “sports is their only way out.” Yet, Carter doesn’t want that to be the case.
He provides a father figure to young men who need it most. He wants basketball to be an outlet but not their only one.
The movie’s character development allows you to see glimpses of teenagers dealing with issues no teenager should. Even if you have made it 15 years without seeing it, I still wouldn’t dare to spoil the film’s emotional highs and lows. They need to be naturally experienced.
Sports films are hard to pull off, at least ones that don’t seem cliché. This one has those formulaic moments. A bad team struggles. A bad team finds its leader. The team gets better through a brief montage. And it all boils to a climax of an actual win — or at least a moral one.
This one overcomes that with a coach, a team and values worth rooting for.
The movie makes you care for how Kenyon and Kyra are going to make it. You love to see the father-son dynamic between Ken Carter and his son, Damien, who plays on the team. You pray Junior Battle gets his act together because his basketball potential is through the roof. And Timo Cruz.
Oh, man.
Timo Cruz.
You just have to see it.
Joe Buettner
405-366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
