Column: College basketball's chaotic season makes for challenging first year as an AP men's voter

It began as an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.
It quickly felt like a grueling chore.
The latest men’s college basketball season marked my first time voting in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll; which let me be clear, I was honored to have a say in as a young sportswriter.
The “chore” aspect of it is not a complaint that I had to keep up with it each week.
It’s because this season was consumed by chaos.
The year started with preseason No. 1 Michigan State falling to No. 2 Kentucky on a neutral floor. Reasonable result, right?
Well, a week later, the Evansville Purple Aces — a program that hasn’t cracked the NCAA Tournament field since 1999 — knocked off the newly top-ranked Wildcats at Rupp Arena.
From there, all bets were off.
Week 4’s No. 1 Duke lost on a last-second shot at home to Stephen F. Austin, which turned out to not be as colossal of an upset but was still insane at the time.
Two weeks later, then-No. 1 Louisville dropped a neutral-site game to Texas Tech. The week after that? Top-ranked Kansas lost 56-55 at Villanova.
Then-No. 2 Ohio State fell to West Virginia the next week before losing five of its next six games.
Baylor went from a No. 24 ranking in late November to holding the No. 1 spot for five consecutive weeks from Jan. 20 through Feb. 24.
Dayton and San Diego State’s dream seasons came out of nowhere — neither received a single preseason vote — and finished No. 3 and No. 6, respectively, in the final poll.
You get the picture.
We didn’t get March Madness this year, and for a valid reason.
We still witnessed ample upsets and Cinderella stories, however, that captivated us for months.
The worn-out phrase "anyone can beat anybody” felt more appropriate than ever, so declaring which programs were the 25 best in the country on a weekly basis felt like an impossible task.
I put a lot of thought into each ballot, not knowing how difficult success would be to measure when everyone seemed susceptible to an inconceivable loss.
Somewhat related, I have always felt the NCAA Tournament, as enjoyable as it is, struggles to crown the true best team in basketball because of its single-game elimination format. The NBA playoffs might drag on for months but the league’s best-of-seven series typically unveils the better team.
Ultimately, Kansas will go down as the best for the 2019-20 season. It wasn’t an all-time Bill Self squad but from Devon Dotson to Marcus Garrett to Udoka Azubuike, the Jayhawks seemed like a tougher out than anyone.
If we did have an NCAA Tournament, Kansas may have suffered a brutal upset the first weekend of the tourney. Perhaps, a Duke or Kentucky would have fallen as well.
We’ll never know which teams would’ve birthed unforgettable memories destined for a “One Shining Moment” montage.
We won’t know if a Gonzaga, Dayton or San Diego State could’ve gone the distance.
On a local level, we won’t know how far Kristian Doolittle, Austin Reaves and Brady Manek would have carried the Sooners, who at times truly looked like one of the 25 best teams in college basketball.
I’ll miss basketball until its inevitable return.
I’m not as torn up about the AP Top 25 releasing its final poll this week, putting an end to a wild season.
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.