Column: Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse is as good as college basketball gets

Editor’s note: The Transcript staff is writing about their favorite sports venues they’ve visited, whether in a work or non-professional capacity.
The Allen Fieldhouse exterior was worrisome.
A gloomy day in Lawrence, Kansas didn’t help. But the beige brick building didn’t whet my basketball appetite quite like I thought it would. You honestly could’ve told me it was a grand lecture hall for the university’s engineering department.
My entrance into “The Phog,” though, is what it must feel like to slip through the wardrobe into Narnia or Platform 9 3/4 on your way to Hogwarts.
Magical.
My first Allen Fieldhouse experience arrived Feb. 15 to cover Oklahoma’s second tilt with Kansas of the 2019-20 season for The Transcript. The Sooners didn’t put up much of a fight, losing 87-70.
Perhaps it was good the game wasn’t close, because Allen Fieldhouse knows how to steal your attention amid its breathtaking chaos.
It begins when you walk into the gymnasium. Your eyes, still adjusting from making the trek from your vehicle to the arena entrance, need a second to parse through the bright light at the end of the tunnel.
The blue bleachers hit you first. Then the banners — ranging from championships, retired jerseys and warnings, “Pay heed all who enter. Beware of ‘The Phog.’”
Before too long, the gigantic Jayhawk at center court captures your eyes.
Then the KU loyalists file in. The ones you saw braving the cold February weather before 11 a.m. A ranked team isn’t in town but they wouldn’t miss this.
It’s reminiscent of a football Saturday in Norman. The fanbases expect each game to end in celebration and nothing less than a championship at the end of the year.
That standard culminates in 16,300 hearts racing and voices yelling relentlessly, yet the season doesn’t hinge on this game.
I can't imagine if it was No. 1 vs. No. 2.
Once the KU congregation finds its seats, it truly feels like a church service has started.
Kansas Athletics was kind enough to provide myself, Tulsa World’s Eric Bailey and The Oklahoman’s Abby Bitterman with courtside seats to cover the action — tough life, I know.
And while I had no allegiance to either team, just an objective bystander, I almost felt like an intruder caught in the middle of KU fans chanting “Rock Chalk, Jayhawk" the first time.
That energy persisted for two hours, even when the game was far out of OU’s reach.
Sitting in front of the Kansas students, you could tell this was a party where you don’t show up late or leave early. You pack into your row, don’t leave your seat for a second and participate in each tradition.
But that vocal hunger for victory, typically reserved for student sections, spreads to each fan. Sometimes, Kansas head coach Bill Self gets caught up in it and picks up a technical foul, which KU’s fans absolutely love.
It’s the epitome of homecourt advantage. It’s why Kansas is so good at its place.
The experience was immaculate as far as college basketball goes. Cultures obviously aren’t built overnight but it’s what each major college basketball program should strive for.
If you have the chance to attend a game in Lawrence, do it. There’s few in the country, let alone the Big 12, that do home games as well as Kansas.
It’s a fun time. Chaotic but fun.
Beware of “The Phog,” indeed.
