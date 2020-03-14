Horning: Amid the awful, wonderful stories emerge

In an age of the smartest televisions, you’re nowhere without YouTube, which very nearly allows anything that’s ever happened to be watched.
It’s a long story, full of blowing $10 and $20 at a time at Play It Again Sports” but YouTube put disc golf on my radar and now I wonder if I’ll be able to pull myself away and get back to the real thing — a futile chase that’s defined my life — come the summer.
Anyway, I flipped on YouTube Saturday afternoon and saw what appeared to be live coverage of the Waco Charity Classic, this week’s stop on the Disc Pro Golf Tour.
Could it be?
One tour’s still going and it’s the disc golf tour?
Maybe this is disc golf’s moment.
Perhaps while the rest of the sports world lies low, a low-cost game filled with ultra-healthy 20-somethings, played outdoors, could safely continue. Perhaps disc golf could have a network deal by the middle of April, a new sport on the national landscape that doesn’t involve violence in a cage.
Alas, it was not live.
It was from Friday.
The DPGT dissuaded galleries from following the golfers and made what should have been the second round the final round, turning a 72-hole event into a 36-hole event, until it, too, went dark amid coronavirus prudence.
Dang.
I wanted a good story.
Instead, just another tough one.
But maybe if you look hard enough … well, let’s see.
At about 3 p.m. Saturday, here were the general ESPN.com headlines.
“Rick Pitino returns to college as Iona coach.”
“Jazz’s Mitchell feeling ‘fine’ during virus recovery.”
“Reds’ Bauer, Carpenter looking for sandlot game.”
“Race honoring Tillman goes virtual due to virus.”
“Sooners RB Sermon enters transfer portal.”
“Seattle XFL player tests positive for coronavirus.”
So, you know, just another bunch of … wait, what, Bauer and Carpenter, a Sandlot game?
It began with a tweet, directed to Bauer from Carpenter.
“@BauerOutage you think we could get some of the guys together at a random field in PHX and have a pickup baseball game, sandlot style,” it read.
“I’m 100000000000000% in,” Bauer responded.
Even if it never gets played, just knowing they’re thinking about it should make your day better.
Or it might do for you what it does for me, feeling something moving behind your eyes at the same time you’re smiling and laughing.
Bauer, a mechanical engineering major at UCLA, well known as a walks-to-the-beat-of-his-own-drummer ballplayer, wants to broadcast the game on his web site, watch-momentum.com, wants all the players mic’d up and has already heard from Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger, Detroit pitcher James Russell and San Diego outfielder Tommy Pham, who say they’re willing to play.
There’s no date or anything yet, but late Friday, Bauer tweeted “this is happening.”
Beautiful.
For that matter, the Tillman headline was sweet, too.
Pat Tillman left the NFL to enlist in the army in the wake of 9-11 and was later killed by friendly fire in Afghanistan. An Army Ranger, he served several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The race, 4.2 miles, has drawn more than 20,000 runners. However, now, race organizers are asking would-be participants to run the distance on their own, record it, share it, write about it, thereby maintaining it as a communal event, only virtual.
These are good stories.
So was Jazz center Rudy Gobert pledging more than $500,000 toward coronavirus efforts on Saturday, including $100,000 toward Oklahoma City families.
So was the news delivered by New Orleans NBA rookie and man-with-a-heart-of-gold Zion Williamson, who pledged to pay the salaries of Smoothie King Center employees, all of them, for the next 30 days.
Even though Williams signed a $75 million shoe deal before taking the NBA stage, it’s still heartwarming to see an NBA rookie rather than a veteran max-contractor be the first out of the gate to offer his generosity.
“My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful to others and being grateful for what we have,” Williamson said via Instagram.
He’s 19.
It makes me happy.
I hope it makes you happy.
For days, weeks, perhaps months, we’re going to be inundated with bad news, perhaps even people-dying-on-a-large-scale bad news.
We’ll also be reminded of our innate humility, generosity and whatever human quality Carpenter’s and Bauer’s sandlot game falls under, because we need that kind of fun craziness around, too.
These are crushing times, but sandlot baseball’s the opposite, as is the do-the-right-thing compulsion of athletic heroes.
In awful times, amazing happens, too.
