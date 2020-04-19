Horning: Best thing I ever watched and listened to? Cabrera knocking in Bream

The greatest call in the history of sports is Vin Scully’s narration following Hank Aaron’s 715th home run, “What a marvelous moment for the country and the world, a black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South.”
Vin could write columns with his voice between a six-three putout and the first pitch of the next at bat and when history beckoned, he delivered.
The greatest sports highlight of my life? Same clip, even without Scully’s call. Each Dodger Aaron passed congratulated him and a couple teenagers ran behind him just to pat him on the back.
So great.
I want to live in a world where everybody’s as thoughtful as Vin Scully, as happy as those kids and as generous and humble as Hank Aaron.
Also, I’d love to be taken away by sports one more time as I was on Oct. 14, 1992, the night Francisco Cabrera knocked in Sid Bream in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.
Alas, it can’t happen.
Funny thing, but inside-the-ropes access for many things means no longer being a participant in anything, every team a “they,” no longer a “we,”
Thankfully, one can still have their heart pierced by athletic performance from an emotional distance. It happens plenty and I still dig writing the words.
That October night, I was a Pizza Shuttle driver out of the West Lindsey store, one of three or four part-time jobs. I’d been out of college more than two years, I was in adult purgatory and the Braves were my team.
I actually think I watched about 100 Braves games a season for most of 10 years, every one I could.
I don’t miss doing it, but I miss being able to do it. I miss knowing who’s hot and in a slump, knowing the entire National League via my Braves portal, being curious how many inches off the plate Tom Glavine would get off the home plate umpire.
I’d been listening on the radio all night, making deliveries and, with Bream on second base and David Justice on third, Cabrera hitting for the pitcher, I walked into the store and had a minute or two before heading back out the door.
Bream, having endured five knee surgeries, had to be the slowest player in the game, but on a 2-1 pitch from Stan Belinda, his team trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Cabrera lined a shot to left field where a semi-famous player, perhaps you’ve heard of him — Barry Bonds — patrolled.
Sean McDonough called it on CBS.
“Line drive and a base hit, Justice will score the tying run, Bream to the plate. He is … SAFE. Safe at the plate. The Braves go to the World Series.”
Bonds had been told to play shallower and refused — which makes it even better in retrospect — and his throw to catcher Mike LaValliere was up the first-base line on a bounce. Honestly, it was weak. Only LaValliere’s tag made it bang-bang, but the ump got it right. Bream made it.
I don’t just remember watching it from the customer side of the counter but also thinking, even before getting back in the car for another run, I’d never been so excited, so happy, so lit up by a live sports moment in my life.
Full consciousness.
Almost.
It just it me.
Nobody watched it with me.
I stood there alone.
It was all mine.
It was fabulous.
