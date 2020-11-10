HORNING: Continued athletic activism good for everybody

Alternate realities exist.
That they’re alternate does not make them not so, only not true.
Here are three of them.
1) The one about elaborate and unspecified electoral malfeasance that’s somehow led to a fixed-for-the-Dems presidential election in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, despite all 10 legislative bodies in those states, house and senate, being Republican controlled.
2) The one that would have you believe athletic activism, taking place league- or team-wide, be it in the NBA or college football, led by Black athletes, imploring the citizenry, on the backs of their jerseys or via other means, to “VOTE,” call for “EQUALITY,” insist “BLACK LIVES MATTER,” or ask “HOW MANY MORE” is non-partisan.
It should be non-partisan, but in our current political climate, or the one that prevailed as we went to the polls last week, we know that it’s not. The athletes delivering those messages were not naming a side, yet clearly taking one.
3) The one that would have you believe there’s a rich history of athletic activism that has indeed pushed the nation forward, because there isn’t.
At best, it has dragged the country, inch by inch, kicking and screaming, likely getting it to a better place more quickly than if there had been no activism at all, but leaving the activists ridiculed for the attempt, made to sacrifice horribly for daring to dream what should and might be.
When St. Louis’ Curt Flood sued Major League Baseball for free agency, though still a productive player, he effectively ended his career.
When Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their gloved fists in Mexico City, they were kicked out of Olympic Village.
When Muhammad Ali refused induction into the military, he was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison. Though free on an appeal he eventually won, he went 43 months without a fight, blackballed by promoters in the prime of his career.
Historically, when athletes become activists, not only have they lost personally, but their cause has lost, too.
The Vietnam War continued into the middle 1970s. Richard Nixon, promising “law and order,” won the presidency in both 1968 and 1972.
Sound familiar?
The two athletes with fame, following and influence enough to carry the activist torch since, Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, chose not to.
When Jordan might have, it was still Ali, ravaged by Parkinson’s, who literally carried it one more time, opening the 1996 Atlanta Games, “Nike” nor “Reebok” adorning his threads.
What will our athletic activists do now that they’ve actually won one of these real time fights?
Because that’s what they’ve done, maybe playing an utterly direct role in one pivotal state, Georgia, where 40,000 votes were cast inside State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, which would not have happened if not for political organizing within the NBA.
Move on?
Remain engaged?
Leave it to a president whose campaign promised to address the concerns they champion?
Or keep pushing, perhaps under the continued veil of faux non-partisanship?
Or like the most famous activist among them, LeBron James, who needs no veil?
Saturday, the day the election was called, James’ tweeted a photo of himself making one of those electric rejections high above the rim, superimposing Joe Biden’s head on his leaping body and Donald Trump’s on his victim’s. Hard to be more straightforward than that.
The nation will benefit if constant engagement reigns, not even for what it might do electorally; or not only for that, but socially and culturally, too. Though it may be grandiose to imply … in order to form a more perfect union.
Because fans love their teams and players in all the states, blue, red and purple.
Just maybe, Chris Paul could have turned the universal affection of Oklahoma City Thunder fans into a competitive gubernatorial bid had he been so inclined and the calendar given him the opportunity, even in a state all 77 of its counties just voted red.
He can’t be the only one.
We are so polarized.
Yet, one place where a gulf of disillusionment doesn’t separate sides is between players on the court, field and diamond and the fans in the seats who cheer them. There, love swings both ways.
Returning to the example of Thunder hoops, as long as the players have made good on the expectation they play hard and together, and they always have but for Russell Westbrook’s occasional indulgences, fans have given all of their love.
And if those men and women in the seats might see the world just a little through those players’ politically engaged eyes, even should they never mark their ballot identically, hasn’t polarization eased some?
Would it be so different for Pacer Nation, Mavs Nation, Bucks Nation and Jazz Nation?
Yeah, it’s a risk.
Ratings could slide.
Perhaps they have already.
Revenue could be hit.
Applecarts could be upset.
Or none of that.
Or all of it and everybody understands each other a little better.
Or that.
