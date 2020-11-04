If you’re going to be a responsible citizen, it’s good to know the answers to some timeless questions.
Like this one.
If entirely too much basketball news falls in a forest, yet nobody sees it or hears it all because A) it really is too much and B) the nation could be breaking apart at the seams and that can be distracting or C) in a pre-COVID era, such news used to be stretched over time during the lazy days of summer … well, does it make a sound or not?
That’s today’s NBA, which has more to get done quickly than you can likely imagine. Also, because it’s the NBA, where everybody mostly gets along, it might actually get pulled off.
Indeed, that’s the takeaway from Wednesday’s news, dropped by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, the Crockett and Tubbs of the Worldwide Leader’s NBA reporting.
They broke the story that both the NBA’s board of governors — aka ownership — and the players’ association would be holding separate meetings on Thursday to discuss and, ultimately, approve a plan for the 2020-2021 season, a season that would span 72 games and begin Dec. 22, which, as you may know, is not far away.
Should an agreement on the season be reached, as both sides expect it to be, it would create a phone booth of an offseason in which so much must happen.
The draft, for instance, is planned to take place on Nov. 18, which is less than two weeks away.
As a result of timing and the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to be a draft unlike any other, because while 108 players — 72 collegians and 38 internationals — may seem like a long list to have applied to be early entrants into it, the 2019 list had 233 names on it, 175 collegians and 58 internationals.
But while the list is quite a bit shorter, which ought to make it easier on 30 NBA front offices to evaluate, how much hands-on evaluation can take place in the middle of a pandemic, in a league that completed its season inside the Disney bubble less than a month ago?
How many private workouts can be scheduled? Can any?
How many face-to-face interviews can be conducted? Can any?
Opening training camp on Dec. 1 is part of the plan, too, and somewhere in the middle of it all a free agency period is supposed to take place.
You can sort of see it happening one of two ways.
One, at a dizzying pace, so fast it’s impossible to keep up; players signing with teams nobody knew they were talking to; trades happening nobody had any idea were coming.
Two, given the lack of time and the uncertainty surrounding the league’s finances — teams have been told, for instance, the lack of fans in arenas represents a 40 percent league-wide revenue drop and, to date, there’s no telling when fans might safely return — just how much offseason movement might there really be?
The Oklahoma City Thunder are a fair case in point.
There is the expectation that Chris Paul will not return to Oklahoma City, where his star shined so brightly last season. Under normal circumstances, his max contract — $85 million-plus owed him the next two seasons — would make him difficult to trade. In the middle of a pandemic, amidst revenue uncertainty, can't possibly make it any easier.
Danilo Gallinari is on the opposite end of the spectrum.
He played out the final year of his contract in Oklahoma City last season and played very well. Any number of teams might want to bargain for his services, but maybe not for the price, nor contract length Gallinari would be in a position to demand during normal times.
What's he to do?
Could he possibly agree to a one-year deal and try again next year? If so, might he want to remain in Oklahoma City?
The answers to so many questions are impossible to even guess.
Presuming Wojnarowski and Lowe’s reporting is on target, the league and its players would still be adhering to the same collective bargaining agreement they played under last season, one splitting basketball income 50-50 between players and teams. Yet, even if they do, the size of the pie to be split remains unclear.
Oh, by the way, it’s also been reported by Wojnarowski and Lowe the league has told its teams that basketball-related income took a $1.5 billion hit last season.
It’s a lot.
The miracle, perhaps, is the league and the players appear to be on the same page, ready to embark on another season mere weeks after the last one ended.
Still, getting from here to there on the timetable envisioned?
They may pull it off, but its entirely too much.
