The Big Red Machine may be back.
Cincinnati won again Wednesday, hitting four more home runs, beating the Pirates 11-4 and making it five of six out of the gate.
“This team is doing something,” said Barry Larkin, the Hall of Fame shortstop, on Wednesday afternoon’s broadcast.
He has a case.
Wednesday’s tally made it 57 Reds runs to date, the third most by any team six games into a season since 1900.
Holy Cow.
But this isn’t really about the Reds, but the game writ large and how, sort of, baseball’s trying to give us back the sport we were crazy about growing up.
Sure, a sentence like that may overly generalize “growing up” but if you’re 50 or older, just admit it, you grew up knowing Pete Rose and Johnny Bench, not to mention Reggie Jackson and the entire Dodger infield, more than you knew Terry Bradshaw and Lynn Swann, Roger Staubach and Drew Pearson, more than you knew Kareem and any other Laker before Magic arrived or any group of Celtics before Bird arrived.
No, baseball won’t be catching the NFL or the NBA soon, or ever, in the national consciousness again, but what it can be is a better version of itself than the one that’s metastasized into a contest that features home runs, walks, strikeouts, pitching changes that never stop and games that never end and not much else.
New rules are being tested in the minor leagues and if you care about the game, you should probably make it out to a ballpark near you and check them out.
In Triple A, the bases are bigger, now 18-by-18 inches rather than 15-by-15. They’re supposed to be less slippery, too.
In Double A, all four infielders must have both feet within the outer infield boundary, meaning nobody can play deeper than the dirt.
In High A, all pitchers must step off the rubber before attempting to pick off a runner.
In Low A West, there’a 15-second pitch clock. In Low A Southeast, balls and strikes will be called electronically.
Some of the rules may eventually reach the big leagues and others never, but everything’s on the table between now and opening day next season, the current collective bargaining agreement between owners and players running out after this one.
That means a strike, a lockout and a new playoff system could all be on the table, too, but let’s hope the game can get the right stuff right.
Now, let’s return to the Reds for a moment. The vintage Reds. The Big Red Machine Reds.
It’s tempting to recall those teams for Rose’s grit, Bench playing catcher better than anybody’d ever played it and George Foster, Tony Perez, Ken Griffey and Bench slugging. Yet it wasn’t all they did.
The world champion ’75 Reds, who so famously beat the Red Sox in seven games, were actually led by Joe Morgan, National League MVP that season (and the next one, too), who didn’t just have an on-base percentage of .466 and slug .508, but stole 67 bases, too.
For that matter, Dave Concepcion stole 33 bases and Griffey stole 16.
In 2019, the average major league team stole 76, or six fewer than the average team in 2018, eight fewer than 2017, 21 fewer than 2000, 51 fewer than 1990 and 51 fewer than 1980.
Bigger bases and not letting lefties pick runners off the way Andy Pettite and Steve Carlton used to do — come on, they were balking, right? — has the potential to bring stolen bases back to the game.
It might cut down, too, on collisions, spikings and sliding past the bag.
More stolen bases, more infield hits and greater reason to put the ball in play.
It’s a win, win, win.
Making infielders remain in the infield?
Though I’ve long thought managers should be able to put fielders wherever they want, give me this rule, too.
One, more balls will get through the infield, most of them past a second baseman who can no longer park himself in short right field.
More, it doesn’t just throw a lifeline to contact hitters, but puts a higher premium on fielding, too. It wont just create more hot shots through the infield, but more diving stops of those hot shots, because more diving stops will be required.
If somebody hits .400 because a few more balls got through, good. The last guy to do it may have been facing a shift, but nothing like infields are operating today.
A pitch clock?
Sign me up.
Other things can be done, too, like no second mound visits. You want to bring a new pitcher in, bring him in without talking it over until the home plate ump tells you to get on with it.
I’m against robots calling balls and strikes, but not because it wouldn’t be more accurate, because it would be.
But the chances of a home-plate umpire offering a classic caught-looking third strike call when being radioed the result of the pitch rather than coming up with it himself are slim to none, and if the whole idea is to make the game more entertaining we don’t need to lose that.
Everything else, sure.
Now, it’s like the game has been outsmarted, but what it's produced is a dull version of a sport we love.
Or used to.
Change is due.
There’s still nothing wrong with outsmarting the game. But making the best way to play it imminently more watchable is the smart move, too.
