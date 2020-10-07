Jimmy Butler is an epiphany.
He’s almost not possible, for we never get a story like him.
Who’s like him?
Jose Bautista hit .238, slugged .400 and hit 59 home runs his first six big-league seasons. He hit .268, slugged .555 and hit 227 home runs his next six.
Sammy Sosa he hit .253, slugged .437, hit 95 home runs and stole 125 bases his first six seasons. He hit .285, slugged .578, hit 291 home runs and, who knew, stole another 106 bases his next six.
Jake Arietta went 24-27 with a 5.23 earned run average, striking out 314 over 409 2/3 innings with a 1.428 WHIP his first four seasons. He went 50-19 with a 2.42 earned run average, striking out 593 over 583 innings with a 0.973 WHIP his next three.
Butler plays on the hardwood, not the diamond, but the comparisons seem apt.
Here were players carving out marginal to decent major league careers when, suddenly, one became one of the most feared hitters in the American League, another became a historic basher of the ball and another became the National League’s best pitcher.
Butler seems to have come from anonymity, from nowhere, leading the Heat to the NBA Finals despite being just the fifth seed in the East.
He’s 31 years old.
This is his ninth season.
Who becomes a household name in their ninth season?
Who makes their first case as one of the league’s very best players north of their 30th birthday?
Tuesday night, Game 4, Butler was terrific, netting 22 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing nine assists. But it’s what he did Sunday, in Game 3, that makes re-evaluating his career in order.
In Game 3 — Miami down two starters: Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic — Butler delivered 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds while keeping LeBron James in check defensively; thereby offering just the third 40-point triple-double in Finals history, alongside James and Jerry West; also becoming the third player in Finals history since the 3-point shot was introduced in 1980 to net 40 points without attempting a 3, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal.
Talk about rich company.
Who has their coming-out party this deep into their career?
Jimmy Butler, that’s who.
About those comparisons?
They’re not fair.
They seem right, but NBA people have actually known Butler for a long time.
The 30th pick in the 2011 draft, he was starting in Chicago by season three, a 20-point-a-night guy by season four and the owner of downright gaudy numbers by season six: 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists.
Also, by the end of that season, Butler had been past the first round of the playoffs only once, never past the second and decided the Windy City was not big enough for himself and Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg.
So Chicago moved Butler to Minnesota, which enjoyed his services for a year before shipping him and his expiring contract to Philadelphia a few games into the 2018-19 season.
Expected to sign long term with the 76ers, Butler signed with Miami instead.
The Heat gave him max deal, though for $58 million and one less season than the max Philly could have offered.
Didn’t matter.
Butler bolted.
Having talked his way out of Chicago and walked away from Philadelphia, his reputation might not have been the greatest.
It’s fabulous now.
"Win," Butler told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, who asked for his "mindset."
"I don’t care about a triple-double, I don’t care about none of that, I really don’t. I wanted to win, we did that, I’m happy with the outcome."
It all made sense.
He didn’t think the Bulls were going anywhere with Hoiberg and he was right. Just 24 games (and five wins) into the 2018-19 season, Hoiberg was canned.
Though Philadelphia won 51 games with Butler, it was bounced out of the second round of the playoffs. Only after arriving in Miami did Butler share part of the reason he left.
In an interview with Yahoo Sports, he was asked if the rest of his 76er teammates worked as hard as he did.
“No, but everybody don’t do that,” Butler said. “Everybody don’t work like that, and I’ve learned that over the years.”
He was also asked why players play, if not for a championship.
“The money, the houses, the cars, the fame,” he said.
How can you not like a guy who says that?
So he’s in Miami.
The Heat are in the Finals.
Down 3-1, they’re unlikely to win, but the miracle is they've come so far in the first place and Jimmy Butler, all these years later, is the biggest reason why.
A difficult teammate?
Merely misunderstood.
For the right reasons, everybody knows him now.
He didn’t even have to knock down a 3.
