Horning: Sports died Thursday, but can we bring them back as fast as we can?

The fear is there’s no floor.
The fear is it’s the end of the world as we know it, not that it would be an entirely bad thing, because maybe the coronavirus, should we survive it, will save us from our polarized, self-centered, science-denying, vapid selves.
The fear is, when trying to write a thoughtfully deep and simultaneously humorous sentence like the last one, gallows humor will remain necessary, a useful tool, acknowledging the unthinkable without paralyzing.
The fear is so much.
A run on consumer goods that leaves the least of us so little or the loss of income for those already struggling, whether there’s toilet paper and groceries on the shelves or not.
No longer feeling vital as a nation, a community, as citizens for all this virus may steal, not least of all our sports, whether it ever infects us or not.
I was at Chesapeake Energy Arena Wednesday, pretty sure I was about to watch and cover Oklahoma City’s last NBA regular-season game to be played in front of actual ticket-holders for a good long time. I was very close to right, yet not the way I expected to be.
Life is funny.
Most of the season — it is still this season, right? — I’ve covered the Thunder two rows from the court, often right behind the replay monitor, getting screen time, my daughter assures me, every time officials confer.
It’s a great seat, though in retrospect it would have been better if they’d stuck me where they sometimes stick me, on the concourse, above section 103, much farther from the Utah PR man I was sitting next to, not to mention Jazz coaches and players about 30 feet to my right.
But that’s where they put me and that’s why this column and the other story I wrote on Thursday are being filed remotely.
Amid an abundance of caution, I am now among the self-quarantined. I feel just fine but a lot of freedom that gives me at a time like this.
I imagine you’ll still see my byline with some regularity over the next couple weeks, but perhaps not my public face.
It sucks.
Sports died Thursday.
Not forever, of course.
Not in our imaginations, for sure, especially if some of our sports providers have a little imagination at a time like this.
Like, who wouldn’t want to see Jack Nicklaus when the ’86 Masters again, watch Francisco Cabrera knock home Sid Bream in the ’92 NLCS again, watch Game 6 of the ’75 World Series again, watch the Suns and Celtics go triple overtime in the ’76 NBA Finals again, watch the Steelers beat the Cowboys and the Cowboys beat the Steelers in the Super Bowl again, watch Warren Moon win a bunch of Grey Cups again, watch Herb Brooks’ Americans beat the Soviets at Lake Placid again, and heck, for that matter, watch Rick Flair take the NWA title from Harley Race at Starrcade again, or Dusty Rhodes take the same belt from Flair at the Great American Bash again.
Don’t put it on ESPN Classic or Fox Sports Southwest or FS2.
Put them on in place of NBA games not being played on TNT, on the networks Saturday and Sunday afternoon, in place of Raw and Smackdown on USA and FOX.
Yes, you can watch them on YouTube right now, but then you’re watching by yourself and it’s not the same. Give us things we can watch together.
Or, if there’s a way to make only one sport safe, even without fans in the stadium, get the baseball season going as close to on time as it can, slot first pitches for 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4, 7 and 10 and give us something that’s happening right now, that counts, that we can watch and follow communally, basking in the comfort of its rhythms each day.
Times like this — as though there have ever been times like this — we’re reminded sports aren’t really that important, yet the opposite may be true.
In the midst of upheaval — social, economic, war and peace — the things that take us away from the fearful present can become even more important.
I’m not surprised everything shut down on Thursday, though I was stunned the NCAA called off championships not scheduled to be vied for until June, though I suppose they can be brought back should we get through this thing in time.
Yet, if we don’t, and we might not, it will be made worse if nothing gets up and running in the meantime because whether it’s golf on the weekend, the baseball season, even MLS games that can be determined safe, we’re going to be needing our sports.
They died Thursday.
Don’t bring them back on the other side. Bring them back as soon as they can be played safely again, even if the rest of our world remains upside down.
The fear is we’ll have nothing to give us joy, to experience together, to cheer when we’re struggling through so much else.
