A nation at odds, generations quarreling, a horse ran into the breach.
That’s what I think about every time I watch it and I watch it multiple times a year. Sometimes I make people watch it.
Bringing up Secretariat winning the 1973 Belmont Stakes to see all over again is exactly what revisiting the giant moments on our playing fields, tracks, courts and courses is all about.
The world is available on YouTube, but this is what it’s really made for, when what you’re seeing across your screen aren't simply great sporting moments but great American moments, too.
My sports memory had yet to come online by June 9, 1973. Though I retain a few 47-year-old memories, that day’s not one of them.
But that only meant when I finally sat down to watch Secretariat win the Belmont whenever it was for the first time, and therefore the Triple Crown, I was blown away like it happened that day.
Even if you’ve read the book, seen the movie or spent your life watching the end of the ’73 Belmont every time a Triple Crown race comes on television, it’s still nothing like watching the real thing from start to finish and a minute or two beyond, the impossible having entered the world.
Chic Anderson called the race and about a minute after, still solo on the call, offered “I said 25, it could conceivably have been more.”
He was talking about the lengths by which Secretariat won the race. History now says it was 31. It looked like half a mile.
He also told us the mile-and-a-half thoroughbred record had just been topped by almost three seconds. He did not tell us the record, 2:24.0, would still stand today, but it does.
Previously in this series, I’ve tried setting it up, tried slyly describing it in parts, tried bringing the drama back to life. Today, straightforwardness feels like the right tool.
It’s hard to be cute or romantic about much of anything in this country between 1965 and 1975, beyond, perhaps, Muhammad Ali winking at Jim Brown following the fifth round of the “Rumble in the Jungle.”
I digress.
The Vietnam War, as a thing that killed Americans, was about over, though Saigon wouldn’t fall until April, 1975.
Six days before the race at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, where it’s still run, John Dean told Watergate investigators he’d discussed the coverup of the Watergate burglary with Richard Nixon more than 30 times.
Less than a month before the race, Archibald Cox became Watergate special prosecutor, only to be fired four months later, part of the Saturday Night Massacre. Nine months after the race, Nixon resigned.
They were harrowing times.
We don’t remember Seattle Slew’s Triple Crown in 1977 much because Secretariat won it just four years earlier.
We may remember Affirmed in 1978 because each tilt became a match race between he and Alydar and an 18-year-old, Steve Cauthen, wore the silks.
Yet, that day, the nation had not seen a Triple Crown winner since Eddie Arcaro rode Citation to it in 1948. Nor had it ever seen one won on live television.
Until that day.
I don’t think I can’t make you feel it, but I can implore you to watch it, and know you’ll feel it then.
“Sham and Secretariat are right together into the first turn,” Anderson said.
There’s a 3:12 clip of the race — longer ones offer post-race coverage — that begins with the horses in the gate. It’s the one with the best color and 50 seconds into it, Secretariat begins his move on the back straight and it’s just unbelievable. Though you know how it ends, it’s unbelievable.
As the final turn begins, a turn that lasts forever because Belmont’s such a mammoth track, Sham leaves the picture.
The guys in the production van, realizing it, went for a wider shot, but it was so wide, both horses were blurs, too far away.
That’s how dominant Secretariat ran that day. He ran every horse out of the picture.
“Secretariat is widening now,” Anderson exclaims. “He is moving like a tremendous machine.”
I marvel at Anderson finding those words. Have you ever seen a machine and thought, “one word, tremendous.”
Nor have I, but they’re perfect here. And just as he says it, the American Flag, tall in the infield, runs across the screen.
“Secretariat by 12, Secretariat by 13 lengths on the turn. Sham is dropping back, it looks like they’ll catch him today as My Gallant and Twice a Prince are both coming up to him now,” Anderson continued. “But Secretariat is all alone, he’s out there almost a 16th of a mile away from the rest of the horses.”
When he says it, as I dictate it now, my forearms tingle.
It is the disbelief in Anderson’s voice. It is joyous and moving and exultant and emotional.
He’s no longer calling the race, only reacting. He died of a heart attack only 3 1/2 years later. He was only 67, but left behind a masterpiece.
As Secretariat hits the last three poles, the crowd grows louder and louder and louder.
He went off a 1-10 favorite.
He won by 31 lengths.
In the ways we tend to define dramatic, it wasn’t. Also, it’s one of the most dramatic moments in the history of sports and American culture.
Like, my day just got better because I’ve watched it again.
Yours will, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.