Horning: The five most important dates in Thunder playoff history

Were the playoffs to begin on time and were the Thunder and everybody else to maintain the positions they remain locked into during the suspended animation that’s become the NBA season in these coronavirus times, Oklahoma City (40-24), the fifth seed in the Western Conference, would be opening the playoffs at Utah today. That, or they’d be opening them in Utah on Sunday.
Also, just for fun, had the season played out as scheduled and had the Thunder maintained the .729 (35-13) clip they’d been on since Nov. 29, Oklahoma City would enter the playoffs 53-29 and, who knows, perhaps with the No. 2 seed against whoever the West’s No. 7 team might have turned out to be.
When the NBA season shut down, the Thunder were just four games back of the second-place Los Angeles Clippers, 2 1/2 back of third-place Denver and a game back of the Jazz.
Given it’s that time of the season, or the time it would have been had the season not been shut down, here’s a look at the five most important dates in Thunder playoff history.
Selections are offered chronologically, thus you can decide the order. Just know if you choose the first, fourth or fifth date on this list to lead your personal top five, you could be right. The other two, though one took place in the Finals, are not in the same sphere.
Also, you may notice, the implications of these dates tell the entire history of the organization since arrival. But maybe that's the point.
• On April 27, 2010, the Thunder bowed out of their first playoff series since arriving in Oklahoma City. It was a Game 6, 95-94, loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that was only in the books after a missed Russell Westbrook 3-point attempt at the buzzer, 0.5 seconds after a Pau Gasol putback of a Kobe Bryant miss forged what wound up the final score.
The thing that made it such a moment was what happened next, a standing ovation for the vanquished home team that lasted minutes, an expression of love and support that instructed every player on the floor and the rest of the league the unmatched connection between fans and franchise.
Given what the Thunder accomplished the next two seasons, winning five playoff series, there’s every reason to believe that connection helped spur OKC to greater success more quickly.
• It felt like the Thunder were ahead of the curve the length of the 2010-11 season, but had they fallen to Memphis on May 15, 2011, all the progress Oklahoma City appeared to have made would have been in question. But the Thunder did not lose.
After falling in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals at Memphis, 95-83, the Thunder closed out the series inside what was then called the Ford Center, 105-90, behind 39 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots from Kevin Durant.
Westbrook delivered a triple-double — 14 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists — and James Harden netted 17 off the bench.
The Thunder had the game in hand the whole way, outscoring the Grizzlies in every quarter.
One season after losing in the first round to the reigning and soon-to-be repeating NBA champion Lakers, Oklahoma City went on to reach the Western Conference finals.
• It isn’t the most consequential date in Thunder playoff history, but it must be on the list, for it is, objectively, the organization’s zenith since moving from Seattle, when on June 12, 2012, Oklahoma City defeated Miami 105-94 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The Heat won the next four.
People forget the kind of roll the Thunder went on that postseason.
They swept the Mavs, they topped Kobe and the Lakers in five games, they lost Games 1 and 2 to the Spurs, yet stormed back to win four straight and they won this one.
Durant went for 36 points, eight rebounds and four assists, canning 12 of 20 from the floor. Westbrook went for 27 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.
Side note, people also forget that Nick Collison wasn’t always the last guy on the bench, a glue guy and team builder.
He was a big part of the Thunder’s best team, averaging almost 21 minutes per game during the regular season and almost 17 in the playoffs, when all the starter’s minutes went up and coach Scott Brooks shortened his bench to, mostly, just Harden, Collison and Derek Fisher.
• If we were ranking, this one could be No. 1 because Oklahoma City appeared atop the NBA world when it took its home court on May 28, 2016, to play Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, leading Golden State 3-2.
It’s easy to forget but the Thunder actually had three chances to close that series out after winning three of the series’ first four games. Still, nobody thought Golden State would lose Game 5 at home and nobody thought it would lose Game 7 at home. Game 6 was the one OKC had to win and the Thunder cratered instead.
Durant finished with 29 points, played an astounding 45 minutes and put 31 shots. He made 10 and just 1 of 8 from 3-point land. Even posting a double-double, Westbrook was almost as bad — 28 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists — 10 of 27 from the field, 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.
Just one Thunder player finished with a positive plus-minus, and it was a stunning plus 15 in a mere 10 1/2 minutes. That player was Enes Kanter because, apparently, good things happen to good people.
Not longer after, Durant chose the Warriors over the Thunder, and for three seasons, OKC’s best moments were not days it played, but days it made news off the court, signing Westbrook twice, trading for Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, signing George.
What nobody knew was none of it would work and only a stop-the-presses trade-request from George could get OKC out from under the weight of chasing its own history, which leads to the final date.
• April 23, 2019, was the night Damian Lillard mercifully canned a near 40-footer from a couple strides within half court, George very nearly in his face, burying the Thunder 118-115 in Game 5 of another first round.
It marked OKC’s third straight first-round exit, yet what happened later might wind up making it the most important date in Thunder playoff history because if they’d somehow found a way to escape the Blazers, maybe George wants to keep playing with Westbrook more than he wants to hook up with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers and, if that happens, the feel-good season this season’s been never happens, nor do the Thunder receive more first-round draft picks and draft swaps than it can count by sending George to Los Angeles, Westbrook to Houston and Jerami Grant to Denver.
Should this season’s Thunder ever get to play the 2020 playoffs, it would take a Cinderella run to the Finals to break into these five dates and that’s unlikely.
Of course, if we were ranking just-plain-fun teams to watch, the ’19-20 Thunder squad might top the list.
Who doesn’t want to see it take the court again.
