Chelsea former star goalkeeper Petr Cech, at right, behind a line of policemen, tries to calm down fans protesting outside Stamford Bridge stadium in London, against Chelsea's decision to be included amongst the clubs attempting to form a new European Super League, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Reaction to the proposals from 12 clubs to rip up European soccer by forming a breakaway Super League has ranged from anger and condemnation to humor and sarcasm.