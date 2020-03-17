Horning: Things you can watch right now, Gibson's shot

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 1988, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Kirk Gibson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4 in the first game of the World Series, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The last go-round for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully begins on Monday night, Sept. 19, 2016. The 88-year-old Scully has narrated some of the most memorable moments in baseball history since he began his career calling Brooklyn Dodgers games in 1950. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)