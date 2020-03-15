Alan Sepinwall, who writes about television for Rolling Stone, on Friday called it “The Great Shut-In” and as much as we can stand it or as much as we must, it is at least that.
We are couped up, alone, with family, perhaps among a small number of friends.
It’s what we must do unless we’re the governor of Oklahoma, celebrating everything we’re not supposed to be doing on Twitter Saturday night. Of course, nobody ever accused him of being a genius.
For the rest of us trying to stay out of “packed” restaurants, pubs, clubs and bars, it’s a moment to make the most of what’s available and what’s available, presuming you have internet access on your phone, tablet, laptop or television, is pretty much everything that’s ever happened and today’s Day 1 of five days of telling you what you must watch and listen to, or watch and listen to again.
Today, it’s the “Rumble in the Jungle,” the only ring meeting between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman — typing Ali’s first name feels weird, like typing Elvis’ last name, whatever — which took place in Kinshasa, Zaire, a nation that doesn’t even exist any more, having since become the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Oct. 30, 1974.
It took place at 4 a.m. local time — 4 a.m. local time!!! — so it could be piped into the U.S. via closed circuit viewing in prime time, the means by which 50 million Americans watched it, which is insane.
In all of 2019, only the Super Bowl and AFC title game were watched by more people, yet they were free and and available in your house. Back then, you’d have to drive to a theater to watch something via closed circuit.
I remember it being on as a 6-year-old and remember hearing it was taking place at 4 a.m. in Kinshasa and remember vaguely understanding why and, until 15 minutes ago, had been convinced I therefore saw it live.
I didn't.
Crazy.
Here’s the deal.
Ali, trying to get the title back after losing 3 1/2 years of his prime for refusing entry into the draft, had lost an epic 15-round decision to Joe Frazier in March of 1971, and had since lost to Ken Norton, too — my goodness it was a golden age of heavyweights — but had returned to the title picture with a string of wins that included a return bout with Norton and even a rematch with Frazier.
Yet, Frazier was no longer the champ because he’d been destroyed by Foreman — “Down goes Frazier, down goes Frazier” — in only two rounds on Jan. 22, 1973, about 10 weeks before Norton beat Ali and six months before Ali beat Norton.
Foreman was a minus-700 favorite — according to bookies.com and don’t you love knowing there’s a website called bookies.com — meaning you had to lay $700 on him to win $100 — and was believed indestructible.
He’d never lost. He’d won his last five fights before Frazier in the same two rounds and his first two title defenses since in three, total, and hadn’t needed more than four rounds with anybody since May, 1971, a string of 12 bouts.
It was a long, long time before Foreman began hocking surprisingly effective fat-cleansing grills.
Then, once it began, Ali refused to get off the ropes. He laid on them, absorbing Foreman’s body blows, a testament to his conditioning, because they were thunderous, and mostly slipping the head shots.
Ali was transformational on so many levels — socially, politically, culturally, religiously — but also in the ring itself, because he had a welterweight’s quickness inside a heavyweight’s body, yet in the middle of the night inside a country that no longer exists, outdoors, in front of 50,000 live and an estimated billion, seriously, watching on television — only in the U.S. did you have to pay to see it — Ali refused to dance.
He wouldn’t do it.
But he’d spring to life at the end of rounds, snap off jabs and straight rights between Foreman’s haymaker swings.
After the fifth round, color man Jim Brown — yeah, that Jim Brown, because it was the 1970s and he was available and if Jim Brown was available in the 1970s, you got him — said “I thought he was hurt, I thought his body was hurt, and he came back, he hit Foreman with everything and he winked at me.”
Ali winked at Jim Brown.
If you can, watch the whole thing. It’s available. All it takes is a Google video search and there it is. If you’ve only a little while, watch it from the fourth round forward.
In the fourth, you’ll see the way Ali was fighting, the way “rope-a-dope” entered the lexicon in the first place.
Only 32 seconds remained in the eighth when play-by-play man Bob Sheridan had a thought, “Foreman’s throwing more punches now, maybe that could be the tactic of Ali, to let the man punch himself out,” and soon after that, it was over, but you can find out how soon on your own.
It was dramatic and amazing.
The world stood still for big fights back then and this one delivered, as did Ali, back in the locker room, interviewed by David Frost — a ubiquitous creature of the ’70s if there ever was one — offering shoutouts to Elijah Muhammad, Hugh Hefner and the entire city of Louisville.
“I told ya, I’m going to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee, his hands can’t hit what his eyes can’t see,” Ali said, too, because he was the man and always said the greatest things.
Amazing.
Wonderful.
All these years later.
Just waiting to be watched.
