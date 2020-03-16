Horning: Things you can watch right now, Zenyatta at the Classic

I can’t remember exactly what I thought when first hearing of Zenyatta, but it had to include Zenyatta Mondatta, The Police album that included “Don’t Stand So Close To Me,” “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” and “When the World is Running Down, You Make the Best of What’s Still Around.”
I had the 8-track.
Seriously.
I was only catching up to the horse.
Oh, yeah, Zenyatta’s a horse.
Named after The Police album, actually.
How about that?
She has to be the greatest female thoroughbred and among the greatest thoroughbreds, period.
She ran 20 races and won 19 and it’s the last two you have to watch and it’s all just waiting for you on YouTube, because everything that’s ever happened is on YouTube.
If you’ve not heard of Zenyatta, it’s probably because the most famous horse race in the world is not the most important one, nor the one that crowns the best horse.
The Kentucky Derby’s the most famous, yet the Breeder’s Cup Classic is the most important, much richer and boasts the best horse.
To argue differently would be to argue the CFP winner could beat the Super Bowl winner when it would be blown off the grid.
As you may know, the Derby, Preakness and Belmont are three-year-old races, but the Breeders Cup is not interested in age, so much as surface and distance, male or female.
Presuming it doesn’t get derailed by the coronavirus — should it, these are truly cataclysmic times — the 2020 Breeder’s Cup will include five races on Nov. 6 for two-year-olds, on dirt or turf, of various distances, limited to fillies or not, while the next day offers nine more races for three-year-olds and up, on dirt or turf, of various distances, limited to fillies or not.
The thing about Zenyatta, she always came from last to first, so she almost always ran the longest race, moving wide for open space, then making the other horses appear to be standing still.
As I write that previous sentence, it dawns on me I can’t say it better or more precisely, and still it doesn’t convey the drama of watching her run.
Like they were standing still!
How’s that?
Zenyatta won the Breeders Cup Ladies Classic in 2008 — last to first, crazy wide on the turn, the whole thing — as a four-year-old.
The Breeders Cup, really, is the world series of horse racing, each of its races a championship unto itself.
If your horse is a sprinter, there’s a race for that. If it’s a turf specialist, there are turf options. If she’s the fastest girl, there are races limited to fillies. But the Classic is just that.
It’s 1 1/4 miles and everybody’s invited, your horse need only the stamina and speed to compete. There's no greater race and in 2009 Zenyatta returned to the Breeder’s Cup to run it.
“Zenyatta is dead last, Zenyatta is dead last early,” proclaimed track announcer Trevor Denman in his South African accent, just as the field broke at Santa Anita Park, which might get my vote as the most beautiful sporting venue on earth.
At the top of the stretch, Zenyatta’s move begins and it’s breathtaking. Just breathtaking. At 200 yards, having picked off half the field while drifting wide, she straightens maybe 20 feet from the rail and, with nothing in front of her, just five horses to her left she’d not yet caught, she picked them off, too. Here’s how Denman called it.
“This. Is. Un-be-liev-a-ble. Zenyatta, what a performance, this is one we’ll never forget.”
I watched it a minute ago.
Goose bumps.
Not kidding.
She came back for The Classic in 2010 and it’s even more riveting.
Not because it was Churchill Downs, a more famous track, and not because it happened under the lights, which was pretty, cool, too, but because there’s last to first, the way she always won, and then there’s the way she tried to win this one, like she broke from the gates in Lexington, not Louisville.
It was already her last race. Everybody knew it and everybody wanted her to go out a winner.
Lost by a nose.
Somehow, it was more amazing than the 19 she’d won.
She won races the way Billy Mills won the 1960 10,000 meters in Tokyo, when he literally came from out of the frame to claim Olympic gold.
You should probably watch that, too. He beat his personal best by 47 seconds. Ridiculous. Really, sports are so great when you're not limited to football and basketball.
Also, yes I know, I have this habit of supporting one sports reference you may have never seen with another you’ve never seen.
Tough.
Zenyatta was the girl who beat the boys, won the most important race in the world, did it as a five-year-old and dang near did it again.
Just watch.
You may get misty eyed.
You should get misty eyed.
It’s beautiful.
She’s still alive, by the way.
Do horses remember?
Let’s hope.
