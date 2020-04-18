Horning: Thunder has internalized the bombing and every better day since

The Seattle SuperSonics did not play on April 19, 1995.
They played on the 18th, topping a 48-win Los Angeles Laker team that, oddly enough, would eliminate them from the playoffs a little more than two weeks later. They played on the 20th, too, taking down Houston 111-101.
The NBA regular season went a little deeper on the calendar in those days.
Though you can find almost anything on the internet, one thing it appears you can’t is whether, before lineups were announced that Thursday night inside Key Arena, a moment of silence was observed for what happened the day before 2,000 miles away in Oklahoma City, where Timothy McVeigh turned a Ryder Truck into a bomb, shaking the city and killing 168 people, including 19 children, inside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building
What could not be known at the time was the Sonics would one day become the Thunder and the organization, led by chairman and CEO Clay Bennett and general manager Sam Presti, would attach itself to the hopes and dreams of a fanbase shaped by the tragedy of that day.
Bennett was an Oklahoma City civic leader prior to creating Professional Basketball Group LLC, which purchased the Sonics in July 2006. As a still young man, he made his first big sports splash bringing the U.S. Olympic Festival to Oklahoma City in 1989.
Presti, originally from Massachusetts, became GM of the Sonics in 2007 after being a part of the San Antonio Spurs organization for several years.
Together, they did it.
Somehow, the franchise has managed to seamlessly, completely, authentically and respectfully, despite that day being a full 13 1/2 years prior to its arrival, internalize that awful day and every better once since.
“Upon arrival in 2008, it was incumbent on the organization to deeply study the heritage and history of the community we wold be representing, and clearly the events of April 19, 1995, were a defining moment,” Presti told The Transcript Saturday.
Only this NBA season, suspended since March 11, the Thunder unveiled a “City Edition” uniform, honoring bombing victims.
On Nov. 5, prior to tipping off against Orlando, the Thunder welcomed surviving family members of the bombing’s victims to the court for a pregame ceremony.
On the 25th of every month this calendar year, the Thunder have provided free admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.
The Thunder, famously, have made a tour through the Memorial and Museum a part of every player’s orientation, be he a rookie or veteran, arriving via the draft, trade or free agency.
“You immediately understand what it takes and what it is to be an Oklahoma citizen,” Paul George, then with the Thunder, told The Athletic in December, 2018. “The hard work, helping the man next to you, giving everything you have — I think it’s a direct line between the team, the community and the history.”
For the most part, the Thunder have produced teams that exemplify just what George was talking about.
It’s been that kind of culture, playing itself out on the court, that led to the franchise’s quick ascendance, going from 59 losses in 2008-09 to the NBA Finals in 2011-12; as well as this season, going from league afterthought to the middle of the Western Conference’s playoff pack prior to the season's suspension.
“In order for our organization to be part of the continued rise of a city and state that is tightly woven together, we had to first understand the lessons learned of resilience, optimism and the essence of the Oklahoma Standard,” Presti said.
The Thunder hadn’t yet arrived the day Oklahoma City quite literally shook, yet the organization has attached itself to the experience and used it in the best possible ways.
In so doing, it has also seen to it that the nation and world does not forget what occurred 25 years ago in Oklahoma City easily.
“We are proud of our relationship,” Presti said. “and we have gained more than we could possibly ever give back to the Memorial.”
It’s a heavy day for everybody. A time for reflection and thought.
A great night for basketball, too, if only they could take the court.
